The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In

Fleur Hassan-Nahoum and Dorian Barak

Fleur Hassan-Nahoum and Dorian Barak are the founders of the UAE-Israel Business Council.
Celebrating 2 Years of a New Middle East
US President Donald Trump, Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords at the White House in Washington, DC, Sept. 15, 2020. (Shealah Craighead/White House)
Opinion
Abraham Accords
UAE
Israel
Morocco
Bahrain
normalize ties

Celebrating 2 Years of a New Middle East

09/14/2022

Few events in a nation’s history are worthy of being called transformational – strategic pivots that change a country’s fate, its people’s lives, and its geostrategic posture. The Abraham Accords represent just such a change. After decades of division, the region was brought together by a handful of bold leaders, and the foundations for lasting peace and economic integration were laid. 

The Abraham Accords are more than mere agreements to end hostilities or recognize each other’s sovereignty over territory; they are the first step since our country’s establishment to integrate Israel into the fabric of business, religious and cultural ties in the Middle East. And their success was by no means a foregone conclusion.

But two years into this most remarkable journey, the Accords have been so successful that it seems almost unremarkable to hear Hebrew in the bazaars, hotel lobbies, and boardrooms of the most dynamic countries in the Middle East.

As the founders of the UAE-Israel Business Council (UIBC) – which was established even before those fateful days in August 2020 when the accords were announced by the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Israel, and the United States – we have been privileged to have front-row seats to witness the monumental changes sweeping the region. While the novelty and excitement of regional normalization are still with us, our days are now occupied with the nuts and bolts of building a new Middle East, from trade protocols to bilateral investment initiatives, cultural exchanges, joint ventures, and commercial agreements between Emirati, Moroccan, Bahraini, and Israeli businesspeople. Business, and the people-to-people ties that drive it, have brought the region closer than ever before.

Trade between the UAE and Israel has risen by an order of magnitude to almost $3 billion (annualized), from only $50 million per year before the Accords. Israeli technology companies in the fields of water, solar, cybersecurity, and fintech operate across the UAE, while the UAE’s sovereign investment funds are taking leading positions as stakeholders in Israel’s innovation ecosystem. As many as 500,000 Israeli tourists will make their way to Dubai this year, while prominent Emiratis headline Israeli business, cultural, and trade conferences in Tel Aviv. And the trend is growing. The UAE-Israel Business Council forecasts that in 2022 over 500 Israeli businesses will be trading in the UAE, with dozens more in Bahrain, Morocco, and, less visibly, even in countries with which diplomatic relations have not been formalized. As the stigma of trading with Israel falls away, we have seen significant interest from businesspeople across the region – Iraqi, Lebanese, Saudi, Qatari, Pakistani, and others – eager to forge commercial ties with Israelis. One of the best indicators of this is trade between Israel and Egypt and Jordan, which has more than doubled over the past two years, after languishing for decades. 

The case of Israel and the UAE, respectively the Startup Nation and the Scale-Up Nation, is quite unique. Israel’s strengths in technology and innovation are perfectly matched with the UAE’s strengths in logistics, transport, and energy, and as the region’s premier business hub. This is reflected in hundreds of business and intergovernmental agreements signed by the governments and merchants of the UAE and Israel, and by billions of dollars generated by bilateral trade in biotechnology, diamonds, agriculture, tourism, and renewables.

The UAE has opened new horizons for Israelis trading in the region and far beyond, with Israeli businesses shifting operations to Dubai and Abu Dhabi as gateways to the greater Middle East, Asia, and beyond. The UIBC’s events –from in-person gatherings to topical webinars and online roundtables – have hosted thousands of our members who, in addition to commercial ties, have forged deep personal relationships with their counterparts from across the region.

Looking back over the past two years, it is not surprising that the signatories to the Abraham Accords are the most successful, prosperous, dynamic, and livable countries in the region. Led by courageous leaders who put their people first and saw the clear benefits integration would bring, the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco stand as models of what can be accomplished by casting away old paradigms in favor of a shared future. 

We hope and believe that their vision and example will extend throughout the region as the forces of progress and tolerance continue to transform the region for the benefit of us all.

The author of this blog or other opinion piece is a third-party contributor who is independent of The Media Line Ltd and its partners or supporters. All assertions, opinions, facts, and information presented in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and are not necessarily those of The Media Line and/or all parties related thereto, none of whom assumes any responsibility for its content.

If you believe you have discerned any form of abuse, please contact editor@themedialine.org

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Opinion
MORE FROM Opinion

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.