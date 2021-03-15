Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In

Mark Lavie

Mark Lavie has been covering the Middle East for major news outlets since 1972. His second book - Why Are We Still Afraid? - is available on Amazon.
COVID-19 Reveals Breakdown of Society
Opinion
Vaccination
COVID-19
coronavirus
Society
solidarity
morality

COVID-19 Reveals Breakdown of Society

03/15/2021

The COVID-19 crisis has brought out some of the best in us, but also some of the worst.

Most people follow the rules of wearing masks and keeping social distance, but many do not. The underlying problem emerges from this comment in a Facebook thread aimed at encouraging people to get their vaccinations:

“If I’m vaccinated, why should I care if anyone else gets vaccinated?”

We respond to anti-vaxxers by recounting all the health reasons why we should be getting our vaccinations, why it’s important to protect ourselves, to protect our neighbors, and to protect those who can’t get vaccinated for legitimate reasons.

This comment takes the argument to another level, opening up a new field of morality, or lack of it.

In his book Morality, the late Rabbi Jonathan Sacks defined the term as “the capacity to care for others. It is a journey beyond the self.”

I don’t know if the person who asked the above question is in the US or Israel. It doesn’t matter. There is a class of people in both our societies that care only about themselves. Rarely do they admit it as this person did; instead, it’s usually a screed about “rights” or “freedoms” or “big government” or “deep state.”

People claim the right to not wear masks, because masks infringe on their freedom (apparently unlike seat belts). They claim the right to refuse vaccination because, oh, pick from the list (all disproven, but that doesn’t matter to them): We don’t know what’s in the shot, it hasn’t been tested, it alters DNA, it’s a conspiracy, it’s a Big Pharma scam.

The common thread running through all these bogus arguments can be summed up in one letter: I.

This goes far beyond the issue of COVID-19 and vaccination. It’s a matter of how society has evolved from a collective where people took care of each other, to a collection of self-centered individualists.

These days, people spend a lot of time defending their rights. They spend precious little time discussing their responsibilities. Though this makes me an old fogy, it seems to me that this fits in snugly with the “selfie culture.”

Remember when photography was taking pictures of scenes, action, and people? It still is, but now we have to stick ourselves in the foreground. There’s that “I” again. And yes, I do it, too.

The writer’s selfie at an open-air market in Ramla, Israel. (Courtesy Mark Lavie)

Of course, there never was an ideal society, in either Israel or the US, where everybody cared about the collective and put the society first. There was, however, a critical mass that did – some people did it all the time; many, some of the time; and a minority, not at all.

It appears that the proportions are shifting now toward the last one, the “who cares” mentality. The COVID-19 and vaccination issues are just symptoms of it.

So, indeed, if I’m vaccinated, why should I care if anyone else is? I’m safe. And for that matter, if I’m safe, why should I wear a mask? Why should I follow social distancing rules? After all, I’m OK now.

Really? If widespread flouting of rules leads to lockdowns – and it has – how does that not harm me? People like me lose their jobs, kids lose their education, families face new and cruel strains that can even end in deadly violence.

The sad fact remains: If all of us had followed the rules – masks, social distancing, avoiding crowds, and washing hands – we would never have needed multiple lockdowns. Perhaps the first one was inevitable, while we were trying to understand what hit us. After that, with the rules in place, all we had to do was follow them.

All we had to do was wear our masks properly for a few months, stay 2 meters away from other people, and wash our hands again and again. But not enough people did that. Why?

Some of it was ignorance, a failure to appreciate how the system works, or failure to understand how to wear a mask properly. Without any research to back this, though, I believe that in most cases, the explanation is laziness, callousness, and what the British call bloody-mindedness – a feeling of “Why should I care?”

Which brings us back to that original question: If I’m vaccinated, why should I care if anyone else is?

You should care because you are a member of a society that benefits if as many people as possible are vaccinated. That’s what’s getting lost too often as we debate the ins and outs of vaccine effectiveness and all the rest.

On both sides of the ocean, we have failed to contain this pandemic by societal means. We are counting on vaccines to wipe it out. Maybe they will.

But that will not bring back any of more than 6,000 Israelis or nearly 550,000 Americans who have died, many of them because people around them broke the rules.

And it won’t help us when another pandemic strikes – and there will be another one.

The author of this blog or other opinion piece is a third-party contributor who is independent of The Media Line Ltd and its partners or supporters. All assertions, opinions, facts, and information presented in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and are not necessarily those of The Media Line and/or all parties related thereto, none of whom assumes any responsibility for its content.

If you believe you have discerned any form of abuse, please contact editor@themedialine.org

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Opinion
MORE FROM Opinion

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.