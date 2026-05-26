OPINION – How Crucial Are Arab Votes in Israel’s Upcoming Election?

Understanding the labyrinth Arab Palestinian citizens of Israel face in fully joining political life requires a simple answer to whether the system loves to hate their political partnership or hates to love it when their votes matter

As different contenders prepare for their election campaigns, I wonder what kind of relationship exists between the Palestinian citizens of Israel and the political regime that has existed in Israel since the state was proclaimed in May 1948. Is it love to hate them, or hate to love them?

Israel’s political elite, from both the coalition and the opposition, have been debating how to secure victory in the upcoming election and, strangely enough, have taken similar negative positions on the participation of Arab Knesset members in shaping the post-election government.

Before the 2021 election in Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu had no problem reaching out to Mansour Abbas, head of the United Arab List, or Ra’am. In doing so, Netanyahu helped further legitimize a kind of Arab-party leverage that Israeli politics had long treated as taboo, even though Yitzhak Rabin had depended on outside support from Hadash and the Arab Democratic Party in the 1990s.

No one at the time imagined that those opposed to Netanyahu and supposedly belonging to the center-left camp in Israel would be afraid to make even a simple announcement—not even a commitment—that they would consider cooperation with the Arab parties to prevent Netanyahu from returning to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Except for The Democrats, the party formed by a merger of Labor and Meretz, most major components of the Israeli opposition have avoided endorsing a partnership with Arab voters or their elected representatives in the Knesset.

Weekly polls over the past few months have shown partisan polarization splitting the coalition and the opposition into two nearly equal camps, with each struggling to form a post-election government without the backing of Arab Knesset members. This may change if some ultra-Orthodox parties abandon the sinking Likud boat and jump onto what may seem to them a more promising opposition vessel.

It may be only a matter of time until the Haredi parties decide whether to remain with Netanyahu or break decisively from him. Until then, the current opposition parties must understand that Arab Knesset members may hold their ticket to the premiership, regardless of whether the Arab lists enter the Knesset as a single bloc or in multiple blocs.

The strange argument one cannot understand is the nonstop demand by the government and large sectors of Israeli society that Arabs prove their loyalty to a country and a political system that barely speak positively about them, except when election campaigns are at their hottest. A society that does not treat Palestinian citizens of Israel as full partners in the state has no ethical or moral basis for demanding that those same citizens act otherwise.

How can Arabs in Israel feel they are an integral part of the system when the system does not recognize their role and importance, even though they represent no less than 20% of the population? Why would eligible Arab voters consider voting in Knesset elections when they know their votes may be dismissed by potential partners only because they are Arabs?

Arab disappointment with the opposition is a mirror image of Haredi disappointment with Netanyahu and his hollow promises. Haredi leaders have even called him a liar over arrangements related to compulsory military service for students in Haredi yeshivas, or religious schools. These two segments of society, Arabs and Haredim, may become the decisive forces determining what government Israel will have after the election.

Before the Oslo period, Israeli governments generally relied on Zionist-party coalition majorities, while independent Arab and Arab-Jewish opposition factions were usually excluded from governing coalitions.

On September 13, 1993, Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization signed the Oslo I Accord at the White House, in the presence of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, Chairman Yasser Arafat, and US President Bill Clinton. Ten days later, on September 23, the Knesset debated the agreement as the opposition pushed a no-confidence motion. Rabin defeated the motion 61-50, with eight abstentions. Tawfik Zayyad and Hashem Mahameed of Hadash, along with Hadash’s Jewish MK Tamar Gozansky, and Abdulwahab Darawshe and Talab el-Sana of the Arab Democratic Party, were the five MKs whose support helped save Rabin’s government, allowing the first Oslo agreement to move forward.

A similarly narrow pattern appeared in the Knesset vote to ratify the Oslo II Accord on October 6, 1995, when the agreement passed 61-59. That was a deadly blow to the Israeli right, which had little intention of making peace with the Palestinians. It was a historic day not only for Arabs in Israel but also for much of Israeli society, which was eager to see the conflict with the Palestinians move toward a framework for mutual recognition, Palestinian self-government, and a negotiated settlement.

For extreme right-wing parties and activists, that was a dark day because it showed that Arabs in Israel could still play a role in shaping Israeli policy, just like any other political force in Israel.

Those who reacted with exaggerated hostility because Arab Knesset members helped pass the Oslo Accords should have looked at the event differently. It was an agreement that, for the first time in the conflict, opened the gate to peace between the two sides. Peace was desperately needed at the time, after years of the First Intifada, just as it is more vital today after 30 months of ruthless war in the Gaza Strip and nonstop Israeli measures and practices in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

As important as those votes were in magnifying the importance of joint work between Arabs and Jews to secure a peaceful Middle East, they also became part of the right-wing campaign against Rabin. The extreme right despised Rabin not only because he shook hands with Arafat but also because he made history by breaking the taboo against relying on Arab-backed parliamentary support in Israel’s democratic system. Rabin was sincere in his move and earned respect from many Palestinian leaders, including Arafat. The two leaders developed a working relationship based on trust, and trust was the main thing the two sides needed to turn the signing ceremony at the White House into reality on the ground.

Hopes collapsed, and dreams of peace were shattered when Yigal Amir, the right-wing assassin, fired three shots after the peace rally in Tel Aviv on November 4, 1995, killing Rabin and wounding a bodyguard. That day became a dark landmark in the region’s history because it dealt a devastating blow to the notion of making peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

Today’s political system in Israel is highly fragmented among the blocs. Recent polls have often placed the current coalition bloc in the low 50s, the opposition bloc in the mid-to-high 50s, and the Arab parties around 10 seats, though the numbers vary by poll and by whether Arab lists run separately or together. This exclusion deepens feelings of alienation, hypocrisy, and inequality.

Some parties rule out alliances with one another. Some opposition parties find it difficult to sit with the ultra-Orthodox parties. Others find it difficult to sit with the Arab parties. Some leaders have openly pledged not to serve in any government with Netanyahu, including Naftali Bennett, Avigdor Liberman, Yair Golan, and others. When ideological options narrow, the balance of power narrows, too.

Whether some Israelis like it or not, the Arab parties have become a power balance whose weight can tip the scale in favor of one of the two major camps in Israel’s political landscape.

Democracy is not only about the right to vote. It is also about giving weight to voters through their representatives in parliament. Democracy must reflect a willingness to consider all voters as potential partners in government. If Arabs in Israel are to be full citizens, they should be treated accordingly. It makes no sense to demand full responsibility from Arabs in Israel when the political system refrains from recognizing their political legitimacy.

The right of Palestinian citizens of Israel to vote and enjoy full legal, political, and civic status is protected by Israel’s domestic laws as well as by international law. But when a coalition partnership with their representatives is deemed inherently illegitimate, their political participation is only partially recognized or turned into a cosmetic presence in the Knesset to boast about Israel’s enlightened democracy.

Ideology is not the only factor here. Political calculation is more important in determining who wins or loses the upcoming election in Israel, whether it is held toward the end of October, as Netanyahu wants, or early in September, as the Haredi camp wishes. The upcoming election is not between left and right as much as it is between those who beat the drums of war nonstop to sustain the present government and those who want this government to go home and give way to a new one that may succeed in solving many of the country’s crises, which stem from a series of wars Israel incited and then became entangled in.

Between ideology and voting calculations, there is a question that must be answered sincerely. Arab citizens of Israel are repeatedly asked to prove their legitimacy and become an integral part of the state. Yet they are almost automatically excluded from participation in the coalition, which sends a double message: Yes, they are citizens. No, they are not full partners in Israel’s democratic life. There is no half-democracy, just as there can be no half-pregnancy. If Israel wants Arabs to behave like full-fledged citizens, it should accord them the rights and liberties they deserve, including the right to have a say in political decisions. They helped Israel get out of the First Intifada and keep the Oslo process alive in 1993. They can help Israel end the current political crisis surrounding the Netanyahu government. Otherwise, Palestinian citizens of Israel will continue to live with unjust and ugly discrimination.