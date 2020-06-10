How Do We Respond to the Desecration of the Lincoln Memorial?

America is in free-fall.

To be clear, there are two camps. There are the mourners and there are the looters. Mourners are not looters and looters cannot be mourners. Every trashed store, every stolen TV desecrates the message of the mourners of George Floyd.

In our community, the second largest Jewish community in the United States, our rabbis have instructed us to relocate our holy Torah scrolls from sanctuaries for fear that our places of worship could be on an extremist’s list to torch tonight, the way Washington, DC’s historic St. John’s Church was set on fire Sunday night – within sight of the White House.

But with all the horrific images filling our screens and stabbing at our hearts, I am most troubled by the graffiti attack on the Lincoln Memorial.

Dedicated in 1922, it stands as our nation’s most powerful symbol of, and monument to, reconciliation. On its south wall is inscribed Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, delivered on November 19, 1863, and immortalizing “a new birth of freedom” for our divided nation in 272 words.

An anonymous observer says she saw young protestors collaboratively defacing the memorial. Someone on Facebook claims it was done by an older woman.

No matter, America is at a crossroads. Which words will lead the way? Lincoln’s 272 or the barely literate scrawl?

Before younger generations decide, they may want to consult Sam Harris, aka Szlamek Rzeznik.

A young Holocaust survivor whose parents were murdered by the Nazis along with 6 million other Jews, he came to the US as an orphan and was adopted by Ellis and Harriet Harris. In 1951 as a sophomore at New Trier High School in Winnetka, Illinois, he and his classmates were challenged to respond to Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.

Here are his 275 words:

America is indeed the best place on earth. Most people born in America may not think of that the same way I do because all the freedoms come to them as natural as breathing. I, being born in Europe and living there through the war, have a different respect for democracy as being practiced in the United States.

Not until about three and a half years ago did I know what democracy was.

Then the day came. I moved to this free country. This was a complete change for me in the way people lived and the language they spoke.

In all the countries I have been, including Poland, my birthplace, Austria or Germany, did the people move so freely and live in such modern countries.

When still on the harbor ship, the Ernie Pyle, I stared at all the million lights which brightened the night. Between the huge buildings and our ship on the water there lay a little island on which rested the Statue of Liberty.

Even not knowing yet what this huge figure was, I stared at it with great interest.

Then I questioned. When I realized what it symbolized, that much more my eyes brightened with freedom and my heart beat like the drums of peace.

Now I have lived in this heaven for three and a half years and still I think of these first visions of real human life which all the people all over the whole world should someday experience.

My heart, I should hope, will never let me forget the sight of liberty my eyes saw on the first night in America.

‘G-d bless America.’

(Quoted by Carla Knorowski, The Gettysburg Address: The World Responds to Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address (Guilford, Conn., LP Press, 2015)

We cannot bridge the chasm between today’s mourners for George Floyd and the desecrators and looters. But here is one idea whose time has come.

Let’s assign every young American, whatever social rank, race, ethnicity or religion, one year of required national service. It will take each one out of their comfort zone and give an opportunity to address what it means to be an American – not through a book assignment or Google search, but through boots on the ground, real life.

It will give each youngster a chance to exercise a sorely underused muscle – empathy – and for many present the opportunity of a lifetime: adding their own 272 words to the legacy enshrined in the Lincoln Memorial, and to the values that forged this great nation.