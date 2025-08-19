Jewish Aid to Palestinians Offers Glimmer of Hope in Gaza Conflict

Donations and dialogue programs by American Jewish organizations show efforts to reduce suffering and foster coexistence. They deserve recognition from those who know how to show gratitude and hope to see such efforts continue.

Nations in distress, such as the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, often expect the international community to step forward with help, especially in areas where local or regional actors fall short.

The recent donation of $1 million to Gaza from the United Jewish Appeal-Federation of New York (UJA-Fed NY), delivered through IsraAID, came at a critical moment. Palestinians in the territory are in desperate need of assistance after nearly two years of continuous war.

One Palestinian acquaintance reacted with disbelief when he learned that Jewish organizations in the US had contributed funds to help Gaza residents. He argued that the donations were meant to cover up the actions of the Israeli army in both Gaza and the West Bank. While I could not agree with his conclusion, I had to take into account the pain and suspicion behind his words.

This man had lost relatives in the Gaza war. Although he has lived in Ramallah for several years, the last time he saw them was nearly two decades ago. In the years since, he relied on video calls to stay in touch. Then came the devastating news that his entire family was removed from the population registry after an Israeli air strike leveled their building while they were inside. He has not recovered from the trauma.

I responded by saying that donations from Jewish organizations in the US should not surprise anyone. Inside Israel itself, many Jewish groups not only contribute to Palestinians but also take part in demonstrations against the occupation, advocate for a two-state solution, and join Palestinians in protests against Israeli military operations and settler activity in the West Bank.

Sweeping generalizations, I argued, are among humanity’s greatest mistakes. No nation is wholly good or wholly evil. Each must be judged on specific actions. The contributions of American Jewish organizations to Palestinians in Gaza should be seen as humanitarian gestures meant to ease suffering, foster peace, and encourage both sides to move away from endless conflict.

Of course, the primary mandate of American Jewish groups is to serve American Jewry and Jewish communities worldwide, including those in Israel. Yet these organizations have also supported dialogue and coexistence projects between Jews and non-Jews, especially in conflict zones such as the Middle East, where religious and national identities have clashed since Israel’s conquest of territories in the 1967 war.

Well before October 7, 2023, groups such as the American Jewish Committee (AJC) and the UJA backed initiatives that benefited Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, even if their main focus remained Jewish causes.

AJC, for example, has promoted dialogue and coexistence programs that sometimes included financial support for Palestinian economic or humanitarian projects. It has worked with Arab and Palestinian leaders on interfaith and political initiatives involving both Palestinian and Israeli participants. While humanitarian aid has never been its central mission, AJC has occasionally supported broader relief efforts that indirectly helped Palestinians.

The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC), a humanitarian organization active worldwide, has also extended assistance in areas with Palestinian populations.

Working with other nongovernmental organizations, the JDC helped support medical clinics and emergency relief efforts, including aid to Palestinians during the COVID-19 pandemic, which struck Israel and the occupied territories in March 2020. It also funded programs for vulnerable groups, such as healthcare and education initiatives, benefiting both Jordanians and Palestinians in Jordan.

Though these efforts remain limited compared with the overall mission of Jewish organizations, the fact that they dedicate time, resources, and money to Palestinians is praiseworthy. Such actions should be acknowledged by those who can appreciate them and who hope for more in the future.