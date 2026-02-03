Last Hostage, Iran Uprising—Good News, for Now

It’s only natural to take heart from the return of the body of the last Israeli held hostage by Hamas, alongside the courageous uprising by multitudes in Iran.

The positive vibes will not stand the test of time. Both events mark a beginning, not an end. The processes they set off are likely to be painful, and the results are uncertain at best.

Where else in the world would thousands of ordinary citizens line the roads to welcome home the body of a soldier? It’s a unique characteristic of Israeli society—identifying with hostages seized by their enemies and demanding their return, even the dead ones.

Ran Gvili was the last of 251 hostages, dead and alive, taken during the Hamas pogrom in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, when more than 1,000 Israeli civilians were killed. Few in Israel truly believed that all the hostages would ever be returned, either to their families or to a dignified burial in their country.

A special forces police officer, Gvili was killed on Oct. 7 while defending a kibbutz near the Gaza border. His body was snatched by Hamas terrorists and dragged into Gaza on the back of a motorcycle. Two years and nearly three months later, his remains were returned—not by Hamas, but in a complicated Israeli operation that included harsh interrogation of captured terrorists who knew where he had been buried in Gaza.

The end of the hostage drama set off a nationwide sigh of relief in Israel. Posters demanding the return of all the hostages came down. So did thousands of yellow ribbons and pins, symbolic of the struggle for their return.

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that this bittersweet event will mark the beginning of a march toward peace, or even an extended period of quiet.

With the end of the hostage ordeal, US President Donald Trump has embarked on his grandiose plan to turn Gaza into a new French Riviera, building an international “Board of Peace” that includes enemies of Israel and pushing for an interim Gaza government with Hamas in the background. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, having placed himself and his country firmly in President Trump’s hip pocket, has no choice but to go along.

Netanyahu is insisting that the next phase of the plan—turning control of Gaza over to a technocrat-run government and security to a multinational force—cannot begin until Hamas is disarmed and Gaza demilitarized.

Even Netanyahu must know that’s not going to happen. So, he will be back in his usual position—either standing up to President Trump and incurring his unpredictable wrath, or giving in—in either case setting the stage for another round of fighting with a reconstituted Hamas sometime in the near or distant future.

Meanwhile, all this is unfolding under the shadow of the popular uprising in Iran, Israel’s archenemy and sponsor of the terrorist groups surrounding it—Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthis in Yemen.

The return of the last hostage’s body temporarily interrupted Israel’s near-obsessive news coverage of the Iran revolt. Evening TV newscasts examined the uprising from all imaginable—and some unimaginable—angles, with analysts, commentators, and the same video shown over and over because of the internet blackout in Iran.

Public sympathy in Israel for the uprising was nearly total. Israelis dream of the day when the regime of the ayatollahs will be removed and a pro-Western—even pro-Israel—leadership will take its place, shutting off the flow of billions of dollars to Iran’s murderous proxies.

Israelis held their breath when President Trump pledged, “help is on the way,” hoping the US would destroy the extremist Islamic regime. But nothing happened. Instead, Iran’s despotic, fanatical leaders massacred tens of thousands of their own people in an attempt—successful, at least for now—to put down the rebellion.

As the US builds up its military forces in the region, it’s still possible that President Trump might carry out his threat and bomb Iran’s regime into oblivion. But that would not produce the result so many expect.

The masses who marched in the streets of Iran won’t simply take over the government. The experiences of the Arab Spring a decade ago show that, in case after case, the result of a popular uprising isn’t replacing tyrants with a liberal democracy. Instead, the military takes over.

That would be the likely result in Iran. There are rumblings that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the most powerful, repressive, and cruel arm of the Iranian military, is preparing a scenario to take power from the aging, ailing, failing religious despot, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Such an outcome would be bad news for the civilian rebels and bad news for Israel. A longtime leader in backing and supplying the terrorists surrounding Israel, the IRGC is also responsible for killing tens of thousands of Iranian demonstrators. The usually cautious European Union has just added the IRGC to its list of terrorist groups.

Even so, it’s doubtful that President Trump will have the sticking power or attention span to see either the Gaza reclamation or the Iran transformation through to the end. That would require long-term American commitments of power, armed forces, and money. None of those are President “Art of the Deal” Trump’s favorite moves.

So, Israelis, Americans, and their sympathizers should enjoy the welcome end of the hostage ordeal and the inspiring uprising in Iran while they can. The joy probably won’t last.