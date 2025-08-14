OPINION – Attention 10 Downing: Heed Churchill’s Crocodile Warning Before It’s Too Late

The Labour government of Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently proposed to resume extraditions to Hong Kong on a “case-by-case” basis. This proposal, alongside the prime minister’s lurid ceasefire ultimatum to Israel, reflects a failure of moral leadership at a critical time for his country and the world.

History has shown that the 1984 UK-China agreement transferring Hong Kong to Beijing under the so-called “one country, two systems” framework was ultimately hollowed out by China. Beijing now controls the territory, and dissenters face severe consequences. Democracy advocates have been silenced and jailed, while some of the lucky ones fled to Britain. Beijing-backed authorities have even issued cash bounties to help arrest 19 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists currently living in the UK. These individuals are refugees from persecution under the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) National Security Law (NSL)—a law that criminalizes dissent and blatantly violates the Sino-British Joint Declaration, which guaranteed Hong Kong’s autonomy for 50 years.

By entertaining renewed extradition agreements, Britain risks becoming complicit in Beijing’s campaign of transnational repression. London wisely suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in 2020. Reversing that decision now would endanger refugees and damage the UK’s reputation as a defender of human rights.

The NSL has already silenced journalists, jailed peaceful protestors like Joshua Wong and Jimmy Lai, and dismantled civil society in Hong Kong. Resuming extraditions—even conditionally—would send a chilling message to the world: Britain no longer stands with those who risk everything to defend freedom.

Activists are already facing pressure. Carmen Lau, a former elected official in Hong Kong who fled to the UK, says she is followed and harassed in the streets of London. How difficult would it be for Beijing to fabricate accusations of financial corruption or other “crimes” under a renewed extradition arrangement with Hong Kong? Why even consider it now?

A failure by Starmer to protect these 19 targeted refugees would legitimize the CCP’s intimidation campaigns and its breach of the “one country, two systems” promise in the 1984 treaty. It could also embolden other Western democracies to weaken human rights safeguards in the face of Beijing’s growing economic and geopolitical clout.

Mr. Prime Minister: Please do not take the UK down another slippery slope prepared by Beijing. The “criminals” on their list will include the 19, with dossiers already drafted to ensnare courageous democracy campaigners.

When it comes to Israel, why reward terrorist mass murderers?

Rather than charting his own course on the current war in the Middle East, Starmer appears to have taken his cues from French President Emmanuel Macron.

In joining the rush to reward Hamas terrorism and appealing to voters in England who oppose Israel, Starmer declared that “statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people.” Really? Is there any evidence they are ready for a state? And who will run it?

His ultimatum could seal the fate of the starving and abused Israeli hostages by demanding that Israel—the target of Palestinian terrorists—agree to a ceasefire (effectively a surrender) to those seeking genocide and financially rewarding atrocities. Of Hamas, which murdered 10 UK citizens on October 7, 2023, he made no demands. Their role, it seems, would be to swap missiles, bombs, and guns for well-tailored suits as they prepare to attend the UN General Assembly next year, their hands still stained with innocent Jewish blood.

No Israeli will heed this call. Most believe that the stated intention by some Western nations to recognize a state with no borders and no agenda beyond murder and chaos will destroy hopes for peace and reconciliation far into the future.

Starmer currently has the honor of residing at 10 Downing Street. It is not too late for him to heed the warning of an earlier occupant, Winston Churchill: “An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile, hoping it will eat him last.”

The proposed changes regarding Hong Kong will only help the powerful and endanger brave Chinese campaigners for democracy and human rights.

Likewise, his recent declaration effectively demanding Israel’s surrender while rewarding Hamas strengthens those who commit crimes against humanity. This approach inflicts further pain on a nation that has suffered enough, while emboldening those whose appetite for atrocities only grows.

Beware the crocodiles.