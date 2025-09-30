OPINION – ‘I Will Stand With You’: Evangelicals Rally for Israel in Indianapolis

Speakers at the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast emphasized religious solidarity, legal accountability on campus, and a major Indiana investment in Israel bonds

Israel today faces growing isolation. Politically, diplomatically, and in the court of global opinion, the Jewish state is increasingly cast as the villain rather than the victim, even after the horrors of October 7. As rockets fall, hostages remain in captivity, and antisemitism spreads like wildfire on campuses and city streets across America, Israel’s circle of allies appears to shrink.

Yet a powerful, often overlooked counterforce is rising at this time of trial: the steadfast support of evangelical Christians. Nowhere was this clearer than at the recent Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast in Indianapolis.

All Christians should stand with their Jewish brothers and sisters during this time

Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith set the tone from the opening moment: “All Christians should stand with their Jewish brothers and sisters during this time. I believe we are called to speak out in the church and in the public square in support of Israel.”

He didn’t just speak—he sang with the crowd. Guitar in hand, Beckwith joined the music, calling pastors and Christian leaders to stand as uncompromising advocates for Israel and intercessors for Jerusalem’s peace.

Urgency came through in remarks by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. With chilling clarity, he described the sacrifice of an Israeli father on October 7 who threw himself on a grenade to save his children. Rokita warned universities that tolerating antisemitism is not only immoral but illegal, reminding them of their obligations under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

Former Congresswoman Michele Bachmann drew the lens back to the eternal: “God said, ‘I chose Jerusalem, and this is where I will make my dwelling place… forever.’”

Jerusalem is not just a city. It is the spiritual epicenter of God’s purposes, and those who stand with Israel align themselves with that divine plan.

We say they’re coming for the Saturday people, but soon they’ll come for the Sunday people

Others reminded attendees of the cost of such solidarity. Pastor Tim Carscadden warned: “We say they’re coming for the Saturday people, but soon they’ll come for the Sunday people. … I’ve lost friends in ministry because I stood with Israel. But I have refused to move off that line.”

Then Pastor Greg Locke’s defiance rang through the hall: “No matter what they do, no matter what they say, no matter if they take away every platform I have, my promise to Israel is this: I will stand with you, and I will speak the truth until the light burns out.”

Support for Israel should not be only rhetorical—Indiana Treasurer Daniel Elliott pressed to make it financial. Elliott delivered what may be the most practical testimony of solidarity: doubling the state’s investment in Israel bonds. In just two years, his office has invested $1.24 billion in Israel—nearly twice as much as the combined investments of the decade before. “Everywhere I go,” Elliott said, “Hoosiers clap, cheer, and thank us for standing with Israel.”

At a time when many nations are divesting, Indiana is investing. It is a bold declaration: Israel is not alone.

Grief also marked the gathering. News of Charlie Kirk’s tragic murder reached participants the next day. Beckwith eulogized him as a man who spoke the truth about Israel and the Bible. The room, heavy with sorrow, was filled with God’s redeeming presence, as Beckwith picked up his guitar and began to sing:

“You take what the enemy meant for evil and You turn it for good.”

What began in grief became a declaration of hope—and of defiance against despair.

That is the story of Israel’s allies today. The world may isolate, accuse, and abandon. But the people of God will not. Evangelicals in America, from Indiana to the ends of the earth, are proving that support for Israel is not just political or symbolic. It is spiritual, moral, and yes, financial.

In troubled times, when Israel stands alone, evangelicals are stepping forward. And as Treasurer Elliott showed, sometimes the loudest “Amen” is not just shouted from a pulpit—it is signed on the bottom line of a billion-dollar investment check.