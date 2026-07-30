OPINION – Qatar Running Unchecked 

Just say “Oct. 7” in Israel, and everybody knows you mean the Hamas pogrom of 2023, when terrorists killed more than 1,000 Israelis and took another 241 people hostage—and Israel’s failure to read the advance signs and stop it.

American Jews had their own “Oct. 7,” and they still haven’t read the signs—all of which point to Qatar. The parallel of the Hamas massacre is in full swing in the US, but the established leadership is still chasing after the symptoms and not Qatar, the disease.

Every day a formerly sensible American politician grasps the Gaza “genocide” idiocy, the latest politically correct fad. Every day Israel’s support in Congress erodes, and practically every day there’s a violent attack against a Jew or a Jewish institution.

Antisocial media is full of denunciations of these acts in posts by ordinary Jews, Jewish leaders, and Jewish institutions. That’s pretty much all they do, but it just gets worse and worse.

There was some fleeting attention paid to the astonishing instant reaction by anti-Israel mobs in the US to the Oct. 7 Hamas atrocities. By Oct. 8, there were already noisy demonstrations denouncing Israeli “genocide,” and encampments started springing up on university campuses. Some noticed that many of the encampments across the country miraculously featured identical green tents.

Then everyone turned to wailing about skyrocketing antisemitism and denouncing each and every incident, as if they are unconnected forces of nature. They aren’t. The trail leads back to Qatar.

That’s the Oct. 7 that organized American Jewry failed to grasp—years and years of public and private interference in all aspects of American life, instilling hatred of Jews and Israel—by Qatar.

A study by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) shows that Qatar has poured at least $400 billion, and probably much more, into a dedicated project to influence American society and destroy its support for Jews, Israel, and the very concept of a Jewish state. In some cases, the Qatari interference dates back decades.

Before we go into the details, let’s address the blowback.

Critics of the FDD report trot out the same old memes and themes. FDD is pro-Israel and neoconservative—just labels, in other words. Also, they say, FDD took things out of context. It exaggerated. Critics even try to discredit the report as “nothing new,” that Qatari funding goes back many years, and it’s legal—when that is exactly the problem.

Despite all the noise, none of the critics actually challenge the FDD study’s figures. That’s the most important element here.

The study is available on the FDD website. Below is a summary, and keep in mind that Qatar is the paymaster for the violent anti-Jewish, anti-Israel Muslim Brotherhood, and proud host of the leadership of Gaza’s Hamas terrorists—not some wealthy, benevolent old uncle, and not an “objective mediator.”

There are two main categories of Qatari influence—direct and indirect. Direct influence means control over programs and outcomes. In other words, brainwashing of participants and/or purchase of their loyalty. These include:

Higher education: $8.9 billion—that makes Qatar by far the largest foreign funding source of American universities. Also, six leading American universities have campuses in Qatar. Students and professors come from all over and then return home. Let’s guess what kind of mindset they go home with, and what they teach their students. The clue, if you need one, is the green tents.

Kindergarten-12th grade education: $8.5 million—enough to run programs and otherwise influence curricula in cash-strapped school districts

Youth programs: $3.6 million—including Boys and Girls Clubs

Lobbying and public relations: $296 million—since 2010, at least 69 American lobbying firms have received $235m

Media: $1 billion—including the English version of the poisonous Al Jazeera TV channel. Qatari leaders have bragged that they have many world journalists on their payroll

The second category is indirect influence. By pouring millions into the coffers of governments and organizations, Qatar drops more than a hint that it expects political support. It then seems “natural” that the recipients are sympathetic to anti-Israel campaigns like banning “Zionists” and backing boycotts:

Defense: $86.4 billion—starting with the US base in Qatar itself. Qatar has spent $8b on the base since 2003. There’s another $26b in active arms deals. That’s just the beginning.

Energy: $24.6 billion—top on the list is a $10 billion investment in a Texas gas project. Other projects like that one total billions more.

Aviation and infrastructure: $246 billion—US firms operating projects in Qatar.

Financial: $26.8 billion, including investments with firms close to the US administration.

Government: $8.9 million—including contributions to Los Angeles and many other main cities

Culture: $26.2 million—including the Richard Nixon presidential library, the Carter Center, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York

Think tanks: $22.6 million—big names like the Brookings Institution are on the list

Real estate: $8.9 billion—Qatar owns the Park Lane Hotel in New York and other American landmarks

Other categories are disaster relief, medicine, sports, and technology

So, here’s the issue: The FDD study uses only public sources, no cracking of codes, no midnight data transfers. It’s all out there, but practically no one noticed.

The FDD study was published in June of this year. There were smaller studies published by serious but obscure groups before Oct. 7. But where was AIPAC? Where was the Anti-Defamation League? What about the American Jewish Congress? The American Jewish Committee? B’nai Brith? Anyone? This lack of action is the other half of the American Oct. 7, corresponding to Israel’s failure to heed the very public warning signs that Hamas was preparing a bloody invasion.

Years ago, these groups should have awakened to the fact that an enemy with unlimited resources was buying the ground out from under their feet, and doing it legally.

The response should have been a campaign to expose Qatar as an enemy of Israel and the US, to close the loopholes and make these “contributions” illegal. Back when Israel had widespread support, that would have been possible. As a result of this failure, multiplied by damaging policy missteps by Israel’s government, that support and an entire generation have been lost.

Now it will be harder to fix, but it must be done. If the traditional organizations aren’t up to it, this might require the creation of a new American Jewish body dedicated to stopping Qatar.

Whatever it takes. With Qatar running wild and unchecked, the future of Jews in the United States is in danger.