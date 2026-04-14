OPINION – Regime Change Is the Only Viable Endgame in Iran

Iran’s rulers are facing a widening crisis at home, while the West still clings to strategies that have repeatedly failed to produce lasting change

Washington says regime change is not its goal in Iran. But that claim obscures a harder truth: if the current system in Tehran remains intact, the deeper sources of instability in the Middle East are likely to persist.

For decades, US and partner policymakers have attempted variations of containment, deterrence, and negotiated compromise with the Islamic Republic. Each cycle has produced temporary de-escalation, followed by renewed confrontation. The pattern is now familiar. Tehran calibrates its actions—balancing escalation with selective concessions—while leveraging time and political transitions in Western democracies to its advantage.

At present, however, conditions inside Iran suggest a potential inflection point. The regime faces mounting internal dissatisfaction alongside sustained external pressure. The convergence of these forces has led some regional actors, including Israel and several Arab states, to reassess a long-standing assumption: that the Islamic Republic can be managed without addressing its ideological and structural foundations.

The core challenge is not simply Iran’s regional behavior or its nuclear ambitions, but the nature of the system itself. The Islamic Republic is built on a fusion of clerical authority and political power, informed by a worldview that often frames geopolitical conflict in existential and ideological terms. This framework limits the scope for durable compromise. Agreements may delay escalation, but they have not resolved the underlying tensions.

From a policy perspective, the question is whether continued efforts to stabilize relations with the current system can yield a different outcome than in previous decades. Skeptics argue that without internal transformation, any agreement risks becoming another interim arrangement—one that allows the regime to regroup while maintaining its strategic direction.

At the same time, the internal dynamics of Iran are evolving in ways that were not present in earlier periods.

Nearly two-thirds of Iran’s population is under the age of 40, according to World Bank demographic data. This generation has come of age entirely under the Islamic Republic, yet it appears increasingly disconnected from its ideological foundations.

Surveys and independent research point to a gradual but significant shift in religious and cultural identification. A widely cited 2020 survey by the Netherlands-based Group for Analyzing and Measuring Attitudes in Iran (GAMAAN) found that self-identified Shi’ite Muslims made up only about 32% of respondents, far below the near-unanimous religious profile long projected by the Islamic Republic. The survey also found that about 22% identified with no religion, while roughly 9% identified as atheist, 8% as Zoroastrian, 7% as spiritual, 6% as agnostic, and 5% as Sunni Muslim.

This socio-cultural shift has manifested politically in repeated waves of protest over the past two decades—from the 2009 Green Movement to more recent nationwide demonstrations. While these movements have differed in their immediate triggers, they share a common thread: a rejection of the existing political order and a demand for greater personal and political freedoms.

Iran has historically played a catalytic role in shaping regional trends. The 1979 revolution contributed to the rise of political Islam across the Middle East, while later protest movements helped inspire broader waves of dissent, including during the Arab Spring. A significant political transformation in Iran would likely have similar ripple effects, though in a different direction.

A post-theocratic Iran—if it were to emerge—could influence regional dynamics by strengthening reform-oriented currents and providing an alternative model of governance. Such a shift could have implications for neighboring societies grappling with similar tensions between religious authority and political pluralism. It could also alter Iran’s external alignments, potentially reducing its reliance on partnerships with countries such as Russia and China while opening the door to greater engagement with Western economies.

However, the pathway to such an outcome remains uncertain. External pressure alone has historically not been sufficient to produce systemic change in Iran. At the same time, internal opposition movements have faced significant constraints, including state repression and limited organizational capacity.

Recent developments suggest that opposition sentiment may be broadening, both geographically and socially. In some cases, calls for reform have given way to more explicit demands for systemic change. There have also been indications of interest in unifying figures or frameworks that could facilitate a political transition, though no single alternative has yet consolidated widespread support.

For policymakers, this raises a complex set of considerations. Supporting internal change carries risks, including the potential for instability or unintended consequences. Yet maintaining the status quo also entails ongoing strategic costs, including persistent regional tensions and the continued expansion of Iran’s network of nonstate actors.

The debate, therefore, is not simply about whether regime change should be an explicit objective, but whether current strategies are sufficient to address the long-term challenges posed by the Islamic Republic. If past patterns hold, efforts focused solely on negotiation and containment may again produce only temporary relief.

The Iranian population itself remains a critical variable in this equation. Economic pressures, demographic trends, and cultural shifts have created conditions that differ markedly from those of previous decades. Whether these factors will translate into sustained political change is difficult to predict. What is clear, however, is that the internal landscape of Iran is no longer static.

Ultimately, the question facing policymakers is no longer whether change in Iran is desirable, but whether it is inevitable—and whether the United States and its allies are prepared to shape that outcome or be shaped by it.