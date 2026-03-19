OPINION – Same Old Israel-Lebanon Talks … or Not?

Even as Israel’s ground forces move deeper into Lebanon and its air force pounds Hezbollah targets, the latest war is likely to end with a whimper, around the negotiating table. In the past, talks have led to a brief truce, followed by more violence. Can this time be different?

It can, but only if both Israel and Lebanon change their attitudes.

The 1982 war offers an illustration. I was sitting in a paneled office at the sparkling white, seaside Christian Phalangist headquarters in Beirut one sunny day, listening to an officer explain what had to happen. Israel had invaded Lebanon to drive out the Palestinian terrorists who had been hammering northern Israel with rockets.

That Christian commander insisted politely that Israel had to continue its mission and drive out the Muslim extremists, too. In other words, he was prepared to fight to the last Israeli.

Jerusalem went along, and several months later, Bachir Gemayel, a pro-Israel Christian leader, was elected president. That experiment lasted all of three weeks, until the president-elect was killed in a bomb blast that leveled his headquarters, in what appeared to be a Syrian attack. Syria was the dominant power in Lebanon at the time.

Bachir’s brother Amin took over. He was pro-Syrian, but in May 1983, Israel forced him to sign a “peace treaty” in a lavish ceremony at the regal presidential palace in picturesque Baabda, inland from Beirut. In other words, Israel was prepared to fight to the last Lebanese. Reporters like me took careful notes but wondered how this could possibly work.

It didn’t. Under intense Syrian pressure, Amin Gemayel canceled the treaty in March 1984. That left Israel opposing Hezbollah in a bloody, pointless occupation of southern Lebanon that ended with an abrupt, chaotic overnight pullout on May 24, 2000. I remember that date because it was the night my first granddaughter was born.

She has seen several other failed Israeli attempts to impose calm on Lebanon. They were based on overwhelming Israeli firepower but wilted in the face of Hezbollah’s never-ending supply of Iranian weapons, rockets, and ammunition.

Never-ending till now, that is. That’s the main difference between this time and previous times:

The devastation of the current war has left Iran unable to continue supplying Hezbollah with the same flow of weapons, rockets, and money.

Syria, once the proud sponsor and later the silent partner, has cut off Hezbollah. Syria’s new leadership has blocked the weapons supply line from Iran and is expelling Iran-backed terrorists.

For the first time, the Lebanese government, backed by large portions of the public, is openly and forcefully opposed to Hezbollah.

That last point is critical. For decades, Hezbollah enjoyed support, or at least fear, from the Lebanese public. Its political arm took control of the government, and no one was willing to step up to oppose it, fearing dire consequences.

But few in Lebanon were happy about the situation. Iran was running the country by remote control through its violent and aggressive proxy, Hezbollah, provoking destructive conflicts with Israel every few years. Grumbling turned to outright opposition after August 4, 2020.

That’s when Beirut’s evening skies blackened after a huge explosion rocked Beirut’s port, leveling buildings and docks, killing more than 200 people and wounding more than 7,000.

It turned out that “someone” was storing volatile ammonium nitrate, more than 2,500 tons of it, in substandard conditions at the port. No one knows whether it self-combusted or was set off, and whose ammonium nitrate it was, since a proper investigation has been blocked by, wait for it, Hezbollah—but it’s clear to everyone except a few true believers that this was a Hezbollah-made disaster.

So when a few days ago Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called for direct talks with Israel, the first such appeal since 1982, he was speaking from an entirely new place. He was signaling that, for the first time, the Lebanese government means business when it comes to disarming and neutralizing the sore, deadly Iranian thumb called Hezbollah.

That does not mean he can actually do it. Fractured and weakened Lebanon, with an army divided into religiously affiliated units, is in no position to take on Hezbollah by itself. Israel would have to do much of the heavy lifting.

Israel is ready to do that—but with the old attitude. Chief Israeli braggart and threat-maker Defense Minister Israel Katz gleefully warns Lebanon that if it won’t take on Hezbollah, Israel will do it instead, while moving its military farther and farther into the country, destroying everything in its path and some installations beyond its path.

But this is not 1982. Controlling even the southern half of Lebanon won’t protect Israel from longer-range Hezbollah rockets. Even after Israeli bombardments, the terrorists still have thousands of rockets and enough launchers to target Israel for weeks, maybe months.

What’s needed is a new Israeli approach to reflect the change in Lebanon. Instead of haughty threats and scorched-earth incursions, Israel could accept President Aoun’s appeal for peace talks. On the table would be an agreement to start the process toward diplomatic relations. Under the table would be military and intelligence coordination to take on Hezbollah as a team, not as big brother and annoying infant.

Results of this new partnership would not be immediate, but long-term cooperation would be better than just another Israeli blow-them-up operation. It could be the beginning of a new, post-Hezbollah reality.

The days when Lebanon was willing to fight to the last Israeli, and Israel was willing to fight to the last Lebanese, should be over. As the kids would say, that attitude is soooo last century.