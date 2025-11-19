Decisions on Gaza, Judea and Samaria, and the Golan Heights must remain solely in the hands of Israel’s elected legislature to protect national security and self-determination

Current diplomatic discourse at the United Nations regarding Gaza reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of sovereignty. While the international community debates various proposals, they all share a common flaw: the presumption that external actors have the authority to determine the future of territories that fall under Israel’s legitimate jurisdiction. Recent American and Russian proposals, presented as solutions, actually constitute foreign impositions that erode the foundations of Israeli democracy and security. The only legitimate authority to determine the future of Gaza, Judea and Samaria, and the Golan Heights rests exclusively with Israel’s democratically elected legislative body: the Knesset.

The Illusion of International Solutions

The American proposal, which envisions a “revitalized” Palestinian Authority governing Gaza, represents a dangerous outsourcing of Israeli security decisions. This approach ignores the demonstrated failure of the 2005 disengagement, when Israeli withdrawal created a security vacuum that Hamas filled. The suggestion that the same entity that continues to glorify terrorists and deny Israel’s right to exist should now govern Gaza’s borders shows a profound disregard for Israel’s security requirements. This is not diplomacy—it is an attempt to impose a solution that has already proven catastrophic.

Similarly, the Russian-Chinese call for an immediate ceasefire without requiring Hamas’s dismantling represents an even more direct assault on Israeli sovereignty. Such a demand would effectively reward terrorism by allowing the organization that perpetrated the October 7 massacres to remain in power, rearm, and prepare for future attacks. This proposal does not merely misunderstand Israel’s security needs—it actively opposes them by seeking to preserve an entity dedicated to Israel’s destruction.

The Sovereignty Principle: Why the Knesset Alone Must Decide

At its core, the issue transcends the specifics of any particular proposal. It concerns where ultimate decision-making authority resides regarding territories vital to Israel’s existence. There are compelling reasons why this authority must remain exclusively with the Knesset.

First, security decision-making cannot be delegated. The Israeli government, through the Knesset, bears sole responsibility for protecting its citizens from threats emanating from all territories under its control. The integrated nature of threats from Gaza, Judea and Samaria, and beyond requires a comprehensive security strategy that only Israel can formulate and implement. International bodies have repeatedly demonstrated their inability to guarantee Israeli security, making their proposals not just unhelpful but dangerous.

Second, the Knesset represents the legitimate expression of Israeli self-determination. As the elected representatives of the Israeli people, Knesset members alone possess the democratic mandate to make decisions of such profound national importance. These decisions naturally encompass Israel’s historical and legal rights to the land, including the reality of Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria, the critical security position of the Golan Heights, and the necessary arrangements in Gaza to prevent future attacks.

Third, accepting external dictates on territorial matters establishes a dangerous precedent that would inevitably extend beyond Gaza. Any international determination regarding Gaza would immediately be cited as precedent for similar impositions concerning Judea, Samaria, and even Jerusalem. Sovereignty cannot be partitioned or conditionally applied; it is an indivisible principle that must be maintained across all territories under a nation’s control.

The Path Forward: Asserting Democratic Authority

The appropriate Israeli response to international proposals is not negotiation over their terms, but a firm reassertion of the Knesset’s exclusive authority. This means:

Clearly communicating that while Israel welcomes international cooperation, ultimate decision-making regarding all territories under Israeli control rests solely with Israeli democratic institutions

Developing comprehensive policies for Gaza, Judea and Samaria, and the Golan Heights that address Israel’s security, historical, and legal rights without seeking external approval

Resisting the false premise that international bodies possess legitimate authority to determine the status of these territories

Ensuring that all decisions reflect the integrated nature of Israel’s security challenges across all fronts

The lessons of the Gaza disengagement are clear: When Israel abdicates its security responsibilities based on external pressure, the results are catastrophic.

The alternative—accepting that foreign capitals or international organizations can determine the future of territories critical to Israel’s existence—represents a surrender of sovereignty that no democratic nation should contemplate. The lessons of the Gaza disengagement are clear: When Israel abdicates its security responsibilities based on external pressure, the results are catastrophic.

Israel now faces profound decisions about its future and security. Those decisions must be made in Jerusalem, not New York, Moscow, or Brussels. The Knesset, as the embodiment of Israeli democracy, must exercise its sovereign authority to determine the future of all territories under Israel’s control, free from external imposition or pressure. This is not merely Israel’s right; it is its fundamental responsibility to its citizens and to future generations.