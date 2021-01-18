This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In

Michael Fenenbock

Michael Fenenbock is an American political strategist in a career that spans over four decades of providing tactical expertise to major campaigns.
The Biden Administration and the Future of the Abraham Accords
US President-elect Joe Biden with (L-R) Avril Haines, Wendy Sherman, Antony Blinken, Jon Finer, William Burns, Victoria Nuland and Samantha Power.
Opinion
Biden administration
Abraham Accords
Israel
Iran nuclear agreement
Antony Blinken
Avril Haines
Jonathan Finer
William Joseph Burns
Victoria Nuland
Samantha Power

The Biden Administration and the Future of the Abraham Accords

01/18/2021

For those focused on America’s foreign policy as it relates to Israel and the Middle East, the securing by the Democratic Party of two Senate seats in the recent Georgia special elections caused particular alarm. Democrats now control the White House, House of Representatives and Senate. What direction will be taken by the Biden Administration foreign policy? The fear is that anti-Israel left-wing Democrats who want to control the Biden Administration foreign policy agenda will be able to do whatever they wish and pro-Israel friends won’t be able to stop them.

How assertive will the Biden Administration be on Iran? What will their attitude be toward the Abraham Accords? Will President-elect Joe Biden be able to hold strident left-wing anti-Israel voices in his own party in check?

Barack Obama’s former vice president has pledged to revive the Iran nuclear deal. Biden has made no secret of the fact that he has placed a renewal of the Iran nuclear deal foremost on the plate of his foreign policy and national security team. He intends to pay attention to the Iran question early in his administration.

What will the dimensions of a new Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) deal look like? In 2015, at the Iran nuclear deal’s inception, Ben Rhodes, one of President Obama’s top deputies, assured Americans that the JCPOA would produce “an evolution in Iranian behavior”; the Iran deal would ensure that the clerical regime would become “more engaged with the international community.” How did that work out?

On Iran, there is reason to be unsettled by Biden’s recent appointment of Avril Haines as director of national intelligence. Haines has a lengthy and strident anti-Israel history. And Biden also tabbed Wendy Sherman, principal architect of the Iran deal, as deputy secretary of state under Antony Blinken. Sherman argued swapping sanctions relief for Iran’s rollback of its nuclear program would absolutely work. It didn’t.

Another Obama alumnus, Jon Finer, formerly John Kerry’s chief of staff, also active in the Iran deal, will become deputy national security adviser, reporting to Jake Sullivan.

William Burns is Biden’s choice as CIA director. Burns was involved in the early stages of forging the Iran nuclear deal. Burns is quoted as saying, “We need to find a way back to an updated nuclear deal with Iran.”

Veteran diplomat Victoria Nuland will be nominated for the role of undersecretary of state for political affairs. As a State Department spokeswoman in the Obama Administration, Nuland was often relentless in her public criticism of Israel during the runup to the Iran nuclear deal.

Are these appointments meant only as a precursor to the hammering out of a new Iran nuclear deal? Or is the Biden Administration also planning a foray into Israeli-Palestinian politics?

Biden intends to nominate Obama alumnus and former Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power to lead the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the principal agency overseeing US humanitarian aid.

Power, unable to conceive of a Middle East future without a two-state solution, as ambassador to the United Nations, simply doubled down on John Kerry’s infamous 2016 UN speech prediction that “there will be no separate peace between Israel and the Arab world.” Power could not foresee the possibility presented by the Abraham Accords – that the Arab-Israeli conflict could end peacefully. She remains today committed to a two-state solution.

The Biden transition team has announced that Power, as head of USAID, would serve as a member of the National Security Council.

One thing is certain. The Biden Administration foreign policy team is filling up with voices that are historically pro-Palestinian and antagonistic and censorious toward the State of Israel. That is a matter of some apprehension and unease for those looking at US foreign policy and how it impacts the State of Israel.

The former vice president has been clear he believes in a two-state solution as the way forward. To place such a premium on pursuing a two-state solution, many argue, represents nothing more than doubling down on a failed strategy.

Equally important: How does the Biden foreign policy team view the collapse of Arab solidarity against Israel? Because the disintegration of Arab unity on the question of Palestine impacts the pursuit of a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

Optimistically, the promising new advances raised for a peaceful Middle East blazed by the Abraham Accords will not be ignored or shelved. And both Biden and Antony Blinken have been clear that, while holding fast to their belief in a two-state future, they salute the value and importance of the Abraham Accords. The Biden Administration has no intention of trying to roll back the Abraham Accords progress and that, in itself, is de facto recognition that the fate of the Palestinians is no longer an overriding political concern for most Arab regimes.

The author of this blog or other opinion piece is a third-party contributor who is independent of The Media Line Ltd and its partners or supporters. All assertions, opinions, facts, and information presented in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and are not necessarily those of The Media Line and/or all parties related thereto, none of whom assumes any responsibility for its content.

If you believe you have discerned any form of abuse, please contact editor@themedialine.org

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Opinion
MORE FROM Opinion

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.