Truth and Consequences for Europe and the Jews: Fighting Antisemitism While Fueling Jew Hatred

Israeli fans who attended a football match in Amsterdam in November 2024 were attacked by an organized mob of local Arabs and Muslims. Following the attack, we met with the Netherlands’ national coordinator for combating antisemitism, Eddo Verdoner, and Minister of Justice and Security David van Weel. We pressed both officials in The Hague to go beyond counting antisemitic incidents and forge a plan to combat Jew-hatred.

We also met with Jewish leaders, including local rabbis. The situation was so tense that Jews were afraid to convene a protest in Amsterdam’s city square, so it was left to sympathetic Christians to sponsor it. For the first time in nearly half a century, Simon Wiesenthal Center officials needed private security at a rally in a Western democracy.

In recent days, Jewish life in the Netherlands once again came under attack. An arsonist targeted a synagogue in Rotterdam, and an explosion struck a Jewish school in Amsterdam, one that we had visited 16 months earlier. These deliberate antisemitic acts finally awakened the political elite.

To his credit, the new Dutch prime minister, Rob Jetten, met with representatives of the Jewish communities. Van Weel, the justice minister, who has responsibility for the National Police Corps and the General Intelligence and Security Service, was also in attendance. The message was clear: The government recognized the danger and was committing resources to ensure the safety of Jewish institutions.

That meeting mattered. It signaled awareness. It raised hope. But hope cannot survive contradiction.

Almost simultaneously, the same Dutch government announced that it would intervene in the genocide case brought by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the Jewish state’s counterattack following Hamas’ October 7, 2023, mass murder, rape, and hostage-taking. The Dutch intervention provides political legitimacy for a false narrative contrived by Hamas terrorists and their backers. Never mind that the Netherlands is not a party to the case, nor has it submitted factual accusations against Israel.

In today’s reality, legal nuance does not travel far beyond The Hague. Such distinctions are obliterated on the streets of European capitals seething with anti-Israel and antisemitic protests.

What does travel is the perception that European states are helping smear Israelis as mass murderers of innocent children.

So, Prime Minister Jetten: Your government cannot simultaneously seek to reassure its Jewish citizens while supporting a process that slanders the Jewish state with a charge that puts Israel in the same league as perpetrators of crimes against humanity and mass murder.

The Dutch people have seen where such big lies lead. When Israel is portrayed as uniquely evil, even “Nazi-like,” this does not remain confined to legal or academic forums. It enters public discourse, ignites protests, and too often grows into public intimidation and worse. If Israel is branded genocidal, what inevitably follows is a dangerous moral logic: Those accused of ultimate evil are no longer treated as legitimate actors, but as legitimate targets.

Overreacting, you say? In fact, such two-faced hypocrisy is increasingly visible across Europe and even Canada. National leaders who have responded with stoic silence as their Jewish citizens are left to twist in the Islamist whirlwinds of Jew-hatred suddenly find their united voice to register “urgent alarm” when Israel reluctantly enters Lebanon to crush Hezbollah. It did so because Lebanon’s government can’t or won’t stop the thousands of missiles raining down on Israeli communities. The political elite’s hypocritical call for restraint now stands in naked contrast to their silence and inaction when Israelis are under nonstop fire.

The moral bankruptcy of the situation was made plain by UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ solidarity visit to Beirut. He apparently couldn’t find the time for the half-hour flight to Jerusalem to offer the same support to the embattled Jewish nation.

In 2026, the Jewish people reject lectures from European leaders whose moral outrage is too often guided by voting patterns and political power, while they do little or nothing about antisemitism until a bomb goes off or Jews are killed.

The sad truth is that European leaders, 80 years after the Nazi Holocaust, are more comfortable bowing their heads in memory of 6 million dead Jews but won’t raise a finger to protect living ones.

One can continue trying to assuage the Islamists in your midst for a few votes. But remember what Simon Wiesenthal and Elie Wiesel, the ambassadors of 6 million ghosts, warned: It always starts with the Jews. It never ends with the Jews. We all pray for peace for the innocents in the Holy Land and beyond. But as we are witnessing in Iran, peace cannot be built on false illusions, only on the courage to act against the forces of evil.

The Dutch can help make a small but real difference in reassuring their embattled Jewish community by canceling the Netherlands’ support for the corrupt South African ICJ initiative. Failure to act will only further imperil every Jew.