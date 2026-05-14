OPINION – War Without Diplomacy Cannot Win

Military victories against Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran have weakened the enemies of Israel and the US, but lasting security requires a political endgame built around diplomacy, alliances, and realistic postwar arrangements

You might know the old saying: “War is a continuation of politics by other means.”

The meaning of master strategist Carl von Clausewitz’s famous dictum is straightforward: Military force must serve a political endgame. And that almost always means diplomacy.

Israel and the US have often inverted that logic, treating diplomacy as a last resort after military force has exhausted its targets. But war and diplomacy are not rivals; they are tools of statecraft that have to work together.

When your only tool is a hammer, every problem looks like a nail

Without diplomacy, another aphorism becomes relevant: “When your only tool is a hammer, every problem looks like a nail.”

Here is the reality facing Israel on three fronts and the US in Iran: Their military accomplishments have been remarkable. Enemy leaders have been killed, terrorist infrastructure destroyed, and economic assets devastated. So why does all that not add up to total victory over Iran and its proxies, Hamas and Hezbollah?

What characterizes the current era is this: Wars no longer end with total victory or surrender. They end with negotiated agreements.

On March 20, US President Donald Trump inadvertently put his finger on the problem. Once Israel and the US wiped out the Iranian leadership, starting with the cruel and ruthless Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and extending to the political, military, and militia leadership that has been terrorizing Iran and the Middle East for nearly five decades, he noted that there was “no one left to talk to.” What is left in control, it turns out, is the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps—even more cruel and extreme than the ayatollahs.

Israel has been carrying out what it calls “targeted killings,” or assassinations, for years. It is an intelligence marvel that the Israeli Air Force could pick out a particular white Subaru among hundreds of similar cars in Gaza and kill a Hamas commander. Or send in wave after wave of bombers to breach the Beirut bunker where Lebanese Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was hiding. Or smoke out Hamas master terrorist Yahya Sinwar from his tunnel stronghold and kill him in an abandoned, bombed-out Gaza building.

For decades, Israel has been killing Hamas leaders. The list includes wheelchair-bound Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmed Yassin in 2004, Abdel Aziz al-Rantisi less than a month later, and dozens of Hamas leaders and commanders since the terrorist incursion into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Yet Hamas not only survives but is reestablishing its control over the half of Gaza that Israel is not occupying.

Likewise, Iran is stepping over the ruins of its military bases and the graves of its leaders and posing demands and ultimatums to President Trump and the US, while maintaining a chokehold over the vital Strait of Hormuz, sending energy prices skyrocketing and causing a global economic crisis.

It is a sorry fact that decades of assassinations of terrorist leaders have never had a lasting effect on terrorist organizations. That has not stopped Israel from banking on assassinations as a central element of its war against Iran and its proxies.

But without a realistic end goal that can actually be achieved, assassinations and military operations are inconclusive.

It is not just Israel. At the height of the Vietnam War, the US had more than 500,000 troops in Vietnam, overwhelming firepower, and command of the skies, facing outmatched Viet Cong guerrillas and North Vietnamese regular forces. US military superiority did not bring victory.

Declare victory and get out

In 1973, US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger helped negotiate the Paris Peace Accords, allowing Washington to claim “peace with honor” while effectively following the formula: Declare victory and get out. Two years after the signing ceremony, Kissinger’s North Vietnamese “partners in peace” scrapped the accord and took over the rest of Vietnam.

“We learn from history that we learn no history,” said my eighth-grade teacher. That is already the third appropriate aphorism in this article. Looking ahead, that is the one Israel and the US should pay attention to:

This is the time to stop pushing for more military strikes against Iran, satisfying though they might feel with elections coming up in both Israel and the US. Even the Israeli Air Force says it already hit all its primary targets. History proves that bombing more and more targets will not bring about an acceptable solution.

The US and Israel should now apply the same logic to Iran: Declare victory, end military operations, and emphasize diplomacy.

Israel needs to shift its efforts to covert operations to encourage and prop up the domestic Iranian opposition to the repressive, terrorist regime in Tehran. There is reason to believe that these efforts were underway before the US and Israel started their military offensive. If so, the war may well have set them back.

Likewise, Israel needs to declare victory in Gaza and reestablish close ties with the allies it has alienated with its bluster, braggadocio, and destruction in Gaza. That probably has to wait until there is new leadership in Israel.

Then it might be possible to build world support for pacifying Gaza while reconstructing housing and infrastructure without Hamas attack tunnels underneath them.

None of this is meant to imply that the military strikes against Iran and its terrorist proxies were unjustified. If anyone deserved to die, Khamenei, Nasrallah, and Sinwar were at the top of the list. Gaza attack tunnels needed to be destroyed. Iran needed to be weakened. Hezbollah needed to be declawed.

We learn from history that we learn no history

But relying on the military alone, justified as its operations are, has delayed efforts to work for a more permanent solution. Make no mistake: There is no magic wand. Diplomatic steps, open and covert, would take years to bring any form of success.

There is already a start. Israel-Lebanon negotiations have begun. The US and Iran are negotiating, but it is hard to see any “good faith” so far. Some elements are in place to reform Gaza, but they are hampered by the inability to get Hamas under control.

More rounds of violence are likely, and Israel must prepare for them. But by itself, the military cannot solve these crises.

Clausewitz would say we need a tool that is not a hammer.