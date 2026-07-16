Weaponizing the Travel Warnings: Choking Economic Sanctions Against Israel

Governments have a genuine responsibility to protect their citizens. During wartime, issuing a strong travel warning is not just understandable; it is necessary. But travel advisories must remain accurate, proportionate, and subject to regular review. What we are seeing instead is the steady politicization of travel warnings, turning them into economic sanctions.

The United Kingdom advises against all travel to Israel. New Zealand also advises its citizens against traveling there. Australia tells travelers to “reconsider your need to travel,” while maintaining stronger prohibitions for specific areas. Canada advises against nonessential travel to Israel and Jerusalem. The Netherlands classifies most of Israel as orange, meaning travel only when necessary, not for holidays. Norway maintains similarly restrictive guidance against nonessential travel.

For many travelers, these classifications are not merely advisory; they are decisive. A government warning often determines whether an insurance company will provide coverage at all. British authorities explicitly caution that traveling against Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office advice may invalidate travel insurance. Australian guidance tells travelers to check whether a change in the advisory level affects their policy, while acknowledging that some insurers simply will not cover destinations classified as “do not travel.”

Without insurance, most responsible travelers—including individuals, churches, tour groups and institutions—cannot travel at all. Tour operators are unwilling to accept bookings. Employers refuse to authorize trips. Airlines see demand weaken. Conferences, pilgrimages, and educational visits are canceled before they are ever planned.

A family considering a visit to Jerusalem sees “against all travel” and abandons the trip without ever reaching the regional detail beneath the headline. An insurance company applies that warning automatically, without nuance. A church organizing a pilgrimage concludes that proceeding would expose its leadership to unacceptable liability. The result is a blanket restriction created not by legislation but by administrative phrasing. A warning drafted in a foreign ministry closes hotel rooms, empties restaurants, cancels pilgrimages and deprives thousands of people of their income—with no debate, no vote and often no clear path back.

Tourism is not a luxury for Israel. It is the livelihood of the Christian Arab guide whose income depends on pilgrimage groups. It supports the Jewish hotel owner in Jerusalem, the Druze restaurant operator in the north, the Bedouin tourism business in the Negev, and the Christian Arab shopkeeper in Bethlehem. These are the people paying the price for a policy tool designed for something else entirely.

The damage is measurable. In 2019, before the pandemic and the wars that followed, Israel received approximately 4.55 million tourists. In 2025, despite signs of recovery, only about 1.3 million visited—roughly a quarter of the pre-pandemic peak.

Millions of people form their opinions of Israel without ever setting foot there. They see television footage of war, not families eating in Jerusalem’s cafés. They see military briefings, not worshippers at the Western Wall or pilgrims walking the streets of the Old City. They hear political arguments but rarely meet the Jews, Muslims, Christians, Druze, and others whose lives cannot be reduced to a headline.

Tourism does not resolve a conflict. But personal encounters break down stereotypes in ways diplomacy alone cannot. Pilgrimage, educational travel, and international conferences build relationships that no communiqué can manufacture. Those who visit Israel go home with a fuller understanding of both its beauty and its complexity than any broadcast could offer. These weaponized travel warnings also weaken the Christian communities and institutions responsible for maintaining many of the holy places that millions around the world claim to cherish.

I call on the governments of Australia, the United Kingdom, Norway, New Zealand, Canada, and the Netherlands to take four immediate steps:

First, conduct frequent, transparent reviews grounded in current conditions rather than allowing emergency classifications to persist by default.

Second, use genuinely regional advisories. Active military zones and sensitive border areas can remain under the strongest warnings without placing Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Eilat, and every other destination under the same blanket classification. Insurance providers already distinguish among types of risk; they can exclude losses directly caused by warfare without refusing all ordinary coverage for an entire country.

Third, explain the evidence and criteria behind each classification, including what specific improvement would be required before a warning is lowered.

Fourth, encourage insurance companies to offer geographically limited policies. Coverage for ordinary medical emergencies, accidents, lost baggage, and canceled flights should not vanish automatically simply because war-related incidents are excluded.

Protect your citizens. Warn them honestly. But do it without political prejudice. Do not turn travel warnings into an economic war against Israel.