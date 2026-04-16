OPINION – Exclusive: What if Iran Does Not Close the Strait of Hormuz—but Controls It?

A nuclear umbrella could redefine control of global maritime straits

What if the real danger of Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon lies not in its use, but in the way it could reshape control over the world’s most critical maritime corridors?

This question is no longer hypothetical.

It has become a central strategic question for understanding how a single shift in the balance of power could redefine the security of global trade, from the Arabian Gulf to the Red Sea.

Nuclear Deterrence Without War, but With Expanding Influence

The traditional view holds that nuclear weapons are tools of deterrence that prevent major wars.

Yet Iran’s regional behavior over the past several decades suggests a different model: influence through proxies, asymmetric pressure, and the exploitation of geography.

Under a nuclear umbrella, this behavior would not disappear; it would be shielded.

In this context, a nuclear weapon becomes a:

Shield that protects low-intensity escalation

Constraint that limits the international community’s ability to respond

Guarantee of freedom of action without direct confrontation

This is not deterrence alone; it is deterrence as a platform for expanding influence.

The Strait of Hormuz: Control Without Closure

Nearly 20% of global daily oil consumption passes through the Strait of Hormuz. The usual question is this: Will Iran close the strait?

The more important question is this: Would it even need to?

Under a nuclear umbrella, control could take more complex forms:

Selective disruption of vessel movement

Raising risk levels without formal escalation

Imposing implicit conditions on freedom of navigation

The strait would not be closed, but it would not truly be open.

The consequences would include:

Persistent volatility in energy markets

Higher maritime insurance costs

A global economy operating under continuous uncertainty

Bab el Mandeb: Extending Nuclear-Backed Influence

At the other end, the Bab el Mandeb Strait carries 15% to 20% of global seaborne oil trade, along with a major share of Asia-Europe trade.

Through its support for the Houthi movement in Yemen, Iran already has a powerful pressure point over this strait.

Under a nuclear umbrella, the strategic calculus changes:

Proxy escalation becomes less costly

Decisive international response becomes less likely

Disruption becomes a sustainable tool

In this context, Bab el Mandeb becomes a practical extension of nuclear deterrence without the nuclear weapon ever being used.

A New Model: Flexible Control of Maritime Straits

What may emerge is not the traditional closure of waterways, but a more complex and dangerous model: flexible control of maritime chokepoints.

Corridors remain formally open yet are effectively constrained through continuous threat, turning economic cost into a geopolitical instrument.

This model does not explicitly violate international law, but it systematically weakens it.

Between International Law and the Reality of Power

The principles of freedom of navigation in international straits are guaranteed by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

But the question is no longer purely legal: Can these rules be enforced when violations are shielded by nuclear deterrence?

At that point, the challenge becomes strategic, economic, and systemic.

Why This Matters to the United States and Europe

This is not merely a regional threat.

For Europe, energy flows through these corridors are vital, and any disruption directly affects prices and inflation.

For the United States, the security of maritime routes is a pillar of the global trading system, and any shift toward “corridors under coercion” weakens that system.

In both cases, the cost of instability would be global.

The Dual-Chokepoint Scenario

The greatest danger lies not in one corridor, but in two operating under pressure at the same time.

If the Strait of Hormuz faces direct pressure while Bab el Mandeb faces indirect pressure, the result would be:

Disruption of global supply chains

Sharp increases in energy and transport costs

A comprehensive repricing of economic risk

This would not be merely a regional escalation; it would be a potential global economic shock.

The Real Moment of Transformation

The most dangerous moment is not when a nuclear weapon is acquired, but when it is used to reshape behavior.

Allowing this flexible control model to take root would mean moving from:

Free navigation to conditional passage

International law to coercion protected by deterrence

Stability to permanent uncertainty

Conclusion

The question is no longer whether Iran will use a nuclear weapon.

The real question is whether it will use it to redefine who passes through the world’s maritime corridors, how they pass through them, and at what cost.

In a global economy dependent on the flow of energy and goods, the ability to threaten chokepoints, even without closing them, grants a level of influence that extends beyond geography and reaches the core of the international system.

This is the danger the world must recognize today, before it becomes a reality.