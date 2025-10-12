What To Do If MAGA Splits 60–40 Against Israel

Conservative support for Israel is fracturing as younger populists and online influencers promote anti-Israel rhetoric amplified by coordinated funding and disinformation

As I participated in the October 7 Commemoration in Lebanon, Tennessee, I couldn’t shake a troubling thought—one I heard echoed by many others: A growing number of conservative leaders are stepping away from support for Israel.

Pastors are hesitant to speak about Israel from the pulpit, fearing they’ll alienate younger congregants. Pastor Paula White-Cain, senior adviser to the White House Faith Office, rightly pointed out that enormous sums of “bad money” are funding false narratives about Israel. The traditional pro-Israel base within the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement—evangelical Christians, older conservatives, and those shaped by Trump-era policies such as the US Embassy move to Jerusalem and the Abraham Accords—remains firmly supportive of Israel. But a new populist wing is emerging. Comprising younger influencers, isolationists, and segments of the online nationalist right, this faction isn’t just skeptical of Israel, and many have bought into aggressive anti-Israel rhetoric, often amplified by coordinated online campaigns, including foreign disinformation networks. Pastor Greg Locke warned that the MAGA movement could split 60–40 over Israel.

This division is not organic; it’s manufactured. Organized funding streams—from both far-left and far-right sources—are bankrolling “alternative media” platforms that push anti-Israel narratives under the banners of “anti-war” and “free speech.” The goal is to recast support for Israel, once widespread among conservatives, into a litmus test that divides rather than unites.

Are We Losing Another Battle After the Gaza War?

Jerusalem and friends of Israel around the world must rise and speak the truth—not to defend truth itself (which stands on its own), but to ensure it is heard. Those who argue that modern Israel has no connection to biblical Israel ignore a foundational reality: Israel is not just a geographic place; it is the living continuity of the people of Israel and the covenants with God.

The Judeo-Christian civilization exists today because these covenants endure. As Paul wrote to the believers in Rome:

“For if you were cut out of the olive tree which is wild by nature, and were grafted contrary to nature into a cultivated olive tree, how much more will these, who are natural branches, be grafted into their own olive tree?”

—Romans 11:24

Israel is a modern democratic state, with all the messiness that comes with it: political factions, corruption, conflict, innovation, and resilience. That complexity doesn’t negate its biblical identity; it confirms its relevance. If the Jewish people had vanished from history, if Hebrew had died out, if Jerusalem had become just another archaeological site, then perhaps critics would have a case. But the opposite happened.

Hebrew is spoken. Jews live in the cities of their ancestors. Archaeology continues to affirm Scripture. The connection is not metaphorical; it is physical and real.

Of course, no one needs to agree with every decision of the Israeli government to affirm Israel’s legitimacy or biblical roots. Criticizing policies is fair. But denying the Jewish people’s right to their ancestral homeland isn’t criticism; it is modern-day cancel culture dressed up in pseudo-intellectual and political language.

How Do We Win This Battle?

We need to expand and unify the global camp of Israel’s friends. One bold way to do that is by offering a Virtual Israeli Citizenship—voluntary and symbolic—that creates a formal bond between global supporters and the State of Israel. No passport or residency required. Just recognition, relationship, and belonging.

There are hundreds of millions of people worldwide who love Israel, pray for Jerusalem, and stand for truth. Yet many feel like spectators. Let’s make them participants.

This virtual citizenship program could include:

A formal certificate of digital Israeli citizenship.

Access to Hebrew learning and cultural education.

Opportunities to invest in Israeli innovation and humanitarian projects.

Online engagement with Israeli civic life.

A virtual “Knesset of Friends,” a global community of pro-Israel advocates.

While we must continue strengthening ties with the Jewish Diaspora, it is equally important to embrace non-Jewish friends of Israel across the world and give them a deeper sense of connection to Jerusalem.

The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should act now to roll out the digital Israeli citizenship program. This is a chance to go on offense—to unite and mobilize the global network of Israel’s allies and counter the rising tide of misinformation, apathy, and division.

Let Jerusalem be more than a city. Let it be a home for all who stand for truth.