When Silence Becomes Theology: A Call for Moral Clarity and Coherence

Catholic teaching on the State of Israel needs clearer language to prevent ambiguity from being exploited by antisemitic voices

The Open Letter by Fr. Dr. Antoine Lévy and Prof. André Villeneuve urging Pope Leo XIV to articulate a theological position on the State of Israel represents, from a Protestant academic perspective, a theologically serious and historically responsible intervention in a debate that has long simmered within Catholic thought. While Protestants and Catholics differ on many doctrinal matters, the concerns raised by Fr. Lévy and Prof. Villeneuve resonate strongly with themes that have shaped Protestant engagement with Israel for more than a century.

The Theological Stakes Are Real, Not Peripheral

The Open Letter rightly highlights that the Catholic magisterium has never articulated a clear theological position on the modern State of Israel. From a Protestant standpoint—particularly within traditions shaped by covenant theology or dispensational thought—this silence is striking. The Hebrew Scriptures present the election of Israel as an enduring reality grounded in God’s irrevocable promises (cf. Romans 11:28–29). Many Protestant theologians therefore regard the reestablishment of Jewish sovereignty in the ancestral homeland as at least compatible with divine providence, if not a direct outworking of it.

The Catholic scholars’ request for clarification is thus not a fringe concern but a legitimate theological inquiry. Their question—whether Catholics may interpret Israel’s existence as a sign of God’s providence—is one that Protestants have long considered central to biblical theology.

The Open Letter Correctly Identifies the Dangers of Theological Ambiguity

The Open Letter’s concern that Catholic silence is being “weaponized” by antisemitic influencers is, unfortunately, well founded. Protestant history contains its own tragic examples of how theological ambiguity—or worse, theological hostility—toward the Jewish people can fuel prejudice and more. The Reformers themselves were not immune to this danger.

Thus, when Catholic scholars warn that certain public figures are exploiting magisterial silence to justify anti-Israel rhetoric, Protestants should not only understand the concern but affirm its urgency. The church—Catholic, Protestant, and Orthodox alike—bears a moral responsibility to resist antisemitism in all its forms, especially when it masquerades as theological purity.

The Appeal to Vatican II Is Theologically Sound

The Open Letter’s invocation of Nostra Aetate is particularly important. From a Protestant vantage point, Vatican II marked a watershed in Catholic–Jewish relations, one that many Protestants welcomed as a long-overdue correction of supersessionist tendencies. Yet as David Parsons notes, Vatican II did not address the theological significance of Israel’s national restoration.

Protestants have often been more willing to speak directly on this matter. While not all Protestant traditions agree on the precise theological meaning of Israel’s rebirth as a democratic state, there is broad consensus that the Jewish people retain a unique covenantal identity. The Catholic scholars’ appeal for magisterial clarification thus aligns with a trajectory already present in much Protestant theology.

The Historical Parallels Are Sobering and Legitimate

The Open Letter’s reference to the silence of Pope Pius XII during the Holocaust is not a rhetorical flourish but a sober reminder of the consequences of ecclesial reticence. Protestants, too, have had to reckon with their own failures during that period. The lesson is clear: when the Jewish people face existential threats, Christian silence is never neutral.

The authors’ warning that today’s silence may again be interpreted as indifference—or worse, tacit approval—should be taken seriously by all Christians.

A Protestant Affirmation of the Open Letter’s Core Argument

From a Protestant academic perspective, the Open Letter’s central claim is both reasonable and theologically responsible: The Catholic Church should articulate a clear position on the legitimacy and theological significance of the State of Israel, not to endorse any political program, but to prevent the misuse of Catholic teaching by those who promote antisemitism under the guise of theological fidelity.

This is not a call for political partisanship. It is a call for moral clarity and theological coherence.

Protestants Welcome This Catholic Debate

While various Protestant traditions—including Reformed, Anglican, Lutheran, and evangelical bodies—have long offered valuable insights into God’s enduring covenant with the Jewish people, the global theological landscape awaits a universal voice. A formal Catholic magisterial statement affirming the legitimacy of Israel’s existence would do far more than strengthen Catholic–Jewish relations; it would provide a theological anchor that could unite these fragmented Christian insights. By speaking with the unique weight of the magisterium, the Catholic Church has an unprecedented opportunity to lead the global church toward a coherent theology of Israel’s enduring covenantal identity.

The Open Letter highlights a moment of genuine theological opportunity. If the Catholic Church were to clarify its teaching on the State of Israel, it would not only counteract rising antisemitism but also contribute to a broader Christian consensus that honors the Jewish people’s unique role in salvation history. Such a development would be both desirable and deeply consonant with the witness of Scripture.