OPINION – Why Didn’t We Prepare for Hormuz Closure?

The Hormuz crisis exposed the cost of decades of oil dependence, making the case for nuclear power as a safer, cleaner, and more reliable path toward energy security

It’s as if one night in March, an Iranian engineer dreamed up the Strait of Hormuz, built it the next morning, and then closed it—trapping 20% of the world’s oil and setting off a global economic panic.

As if the day before that, there was never a threat to unlimited, clean, safe oil supplies for the whole world forever.

How is it possible that in the 50 years since the first Arab oil boycott that crippled the world economy and sent prices soaring, the developed world hasn’t put all its efforts into replacing oil as a main fuel for its economy?

And the most infuriating element is this—the alternative energy solutions have been right out there the whole time. Instead of top-priority development, there have been dabbling, half-hearted efforts, and downright obstructionism—baseless concerns, absurd regulations, shortsighted policies, and just plain greed.

True, as much as 40% of the world’s electricity is generated by “clean” sources now. Overall worldwide clean energy consumption, however, is only about 15% of the total.

The biggest controversy is whether to include nuclear energy in the “clean” category.

The evidence dictates a clear answer: Of course it’s clean, compared to the main sources in use today.

Imagine if an enlightened West, as a result of the Arab oil boycott, had decreed in 1975 that within 20 years, nuclear plants would produce most of the world’s energy?

But what about the dangers? The disasters? The dead? The cancer?

It reminds me of a protest in my central Israel city about 25 years ago. My neighbors were demonstrating against a new cellphone tower. So, I rolled up a garbage bin and told them, “If you’re going to demonstrate against the tower, first pitch all your cellphones into the bin here—because you can’t have cellphone service without the towers.” Believe it or not, that didn’t make me the most popular dude in the ’hood.

So yes, people die as a result of the production of power, but nuclear is among the safest major energy sources, comparable to wind and solar, and far safer than fossil fuels.

But what about Chernobyl? Three Mile Island? Fukushima? Critics of nuclear power, especially the oil and coal lobbies and alarmist environmentalists, would rather you stop reading now. But here are the facts:

Chernobyl, 1986: The worst and most frightening of nuclear disasters. Because of a flawed reactor design, shoddy construction, and poor maintenance, a reactor at the Ukrainian nuclear power site melted down. The resulting fire and leakage affected a large area. The immediate death toll was 31, and in the following years, about 4,000 deaths from cancer were attributed to the meltdown.

Three Mile Island, 1979: The near meltdown of one of the reactors at this American nuclear facility could have been disastrous. It’s waved around by anti-nuclear forces like a red flag. In fact, the death toll from the Three Mile Island accident was zero. Instead of a calamitous failure, it was a total success—showing how proper safeguards and practices can prevent nuclear crises.

Fukushima, 2011: A huge, once-in-a-century earthquake and tsunami hit the Japanese nuclear facility. Workers risked their lives to shut it down, and there is still an exclusion zone around the reactor site. The death toll was one, a single worker who died later of cancer. More than 2,000 people died due to the rushed evacuation, and as many as 20,000 died from the earthquake and the tsunami—but not from the stricken nuclear reactor.

So the three most frightening nuclear disasters of the past 40 years resulted in fewer than 50 deaths immediately, plus thousands of fatal cancer cases. During that time, as many as 400,000 miners have died in accidents and from disease, including around 1,300 in the US.

And since Chernobyl, air pollution from fossil-fuel combustion—including coal and oil use in power, transport, and industry—has contributed to millions of premature deaths.

The conclusion—nuclear power is as safe a power generation source as can be. Yes, there have been accidents, and people have died. Every human life is precious, of course, but to shut down nuclear power because of misplaced concerns over future disasters requires ignoring the dangers of the current sources of energy.

In other words, if we want energy freedom, there will be a cost. But like the harmless, if ugly, cellphone tower, the cost is reasonable. As a bonus, plentiful nuclear power would make electric vehicles more economical, further reducing world dependence on oil and gas.

A main challenge—solutions need to be found for the disposal of spent uranium rods. This is the place to point out that fuel rods cannot simply be made into atomic bombs.

Other forms of clean energy—hydropower, solar, geothermal, and wind—could help. But none of those can scale up quickly enough to replace oil. Only nuclear power can.

That requires governments to streamline their regulations. It is unacceptable that 10 or 15 years elapse before a new nuclear facility begins producing electricity. Now there is technology to mass-produce small reactors—a single set of evenly enforced regulations could ensure safety.

The alternative is to continue to allow a few oil-rich nations, including the terrorist regime of Iran, to hold the rest of the world for ransom. It would be so much better to return the Strait of Hormuz to its status of 100 years ago—just a passage from one sea to another.