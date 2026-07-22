Why Trump and Netanyahu Should Finish the Job—Now

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should act now to intensify coordinated military, economic, and political pressure on Iran, taking advantage of the Islamic Republic’s weakened position to create conditions in which the Iranian people can ultimately free their country.

Over the past year, I have argued that President Trump has been playing a far more sophisticated strategic game than many of his critics understood. What some dismissed as inconsistency was, in my view, a deliberate application of the art of the deal on a geopolitical scale.

Temporary ceasefires, negotiations, public diplomacy, and measured military responses were not necessarily signs of weakness. They bought valuable time, helped stabilize oil markets, reduced the risk of a wider regional conflict during America’s 250th-anniversary celebrations, and allowed the US and Israel to further degrade the Islamic Republic’s military capabilities while preserving international support.

Today, though, I believe the strategic calculus has changed. The time for patience is over. The time to finish the job is now.

During the past 18 months, Israel, with strong American support, has fundamentally changed the strategic landscape of the Middle East. Iran’s nuclear infrastructure has suffered unprecedented damage, its missile and drone capabilities have been severely degraded, key military leaders have been killed, and economic pressure has sharply reduced the regime’s resources.

History rarely offers such opportunities twice. Waiting until after Israel’s approaching election cycle or the US midterm elections could give the regime time to regroup, rebuild, and intensify its repression.

I believe President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu now have a unique opportunity to create conditions in which the Iranian people can ultimately free their country under the leadership of Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi and with continued political support from the US, Israel, and other democratic allies.

No foreign army needs to occupy or govern Iran. The Iranian people must determine their own future. Yet history shows that authoritarian regimes often collapse only after sustained external pressure creates an opening for their citizens to act.

Imagine the morning after the fall of the Islamic Republic. Millions of Iranians fill the streets of Tehran, Shiraz, Isfahan, Mashhad, Tabriz, Ahvaz, and dozens of other cities. Crowds carry photographs of the US president, Israeli prime minister, and Iranian crown prince. Banners read: “Thank you, President Trump.” “Thank you, Prime Minister Netanyahu.” “Thank you, Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi.” The world witnesses not merely the end of the war with Iran but the liberation of a people from nearly half a century of dictatorship.

Those images would circle the globe. They could become a defining symbol of the 21st century and a powerful answer to critics who argued that confronting the regime could never produce positive change.

For President Trump, such an outcome could demonstrate that his strategy achieved results where decades of accommodation and appeasement failed. For Prime Minister Netanyahu, it could vindicate years of warnings about the Islamist regime and its support for terrorism. For Republicans heading into the midterm elections, it could provide compelling evidence that a policy of strength produced historic geopolitical results. For Israel and many Arab states, it could open the door to a more stable regional order.

Most important, for more than 90 million Iranians, it could mark the beginning of freedom after nearly half a century of authoritarian rule.

There are moments in history when military success creates a narrow political window. If leaders hesitate, that window may close. If they act decisively, history may remember them differently.

President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu have already changed the strategic balance of the Middle East. They now have an opportunity to complete one of the most consequential geopolitical transformations of the modern era.

The greatest victory would not be measured simply by destroyed nuclear facilities or degraded missile programs. It would be measured by millions of free Iranians standing proudly in their own streets, holding photographs of President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi and thanking them for helping create the opportunity for Iran to reclaim its freedom.

That possibility is why the job should be finished now.