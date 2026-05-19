Pakistan Deploys 8,000 Troops, Air Defenses to Saudi Arabia Under Mutual Defense Pact 

Pakistan deployed 8,000 troops, fighter aircraft, and air defense systems to Saudi Arabia in early April under a mutual defense agreement between the two countries as tensions with Iran escalated, according to Reuters.

The deployment included JF-17 fighter jets and China’s HQ-9 air defense system. Pakistan also sent warships, though it was unclear whether they reached Saudi Arabia. The deployment was confirmed by three security officials and two government sources and was intended to reinforce thousands of Pakistani troops already stationed in the kingdom.

The move came under the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, signed by Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Sept. 17, 2025, at Al-Yamama Palace in Riyadh. The agreement formalized longstanding security cooperation between the two countries and states that aggression against either nation would be treated as aggression against both.

Under the terms of the pact, Pakistan can deploy up to 80,000 soldiers to Saudi Arabia.

During the war, Iran launched repeated missile and drone attacks targeting Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province and energy infrastructure facilities. Saudi Arabia intercepted many of the incoming projectiles and later carried out covert retaliatory strikes inside Iranian territory.

Despite the military deployment, Pakistan has also played a diplomatic role in the conflict. Islamabad has acted as an intermediary between Washington and Tehran, relaying diplomatic proposals aimed at reducing tensions between the sides.

Pakistan’s involvement in mediation efforts and its hosting of peace talks helped maintain communication channels between the parties, although the ceasefire has remained fragile.