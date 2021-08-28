Peace & Justice Conversations: A Binational Future through Palestinian Libe

Mon, Aug 30, 2021 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here

Join us for this conversation with Nooran Alhamdan about Palestinian refugee rights and the centrality of the Nakba to the Palestinian cause

About this event

Join us for this conversation with Nooran Alhamdan about Palestinian refugee rights and the centrality of the Nakba to the Palestinian cause. Nooran will discuss BDS as a tool for advocacy and change, and paint a vision for a binational future for Israel-Palestine. She will talk about her experiences and research on the Palestinian situation, and make the case for why progressives should aggressively engage in US-Israeli policy to shape a more peaceful future for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, as well as our own future.

Nooran Alhamdan is an MA candidate of Arab Studies at Georgetown University. She graduated from the University of New Hampshire with degrees in economics, political science and a minor in Middle Eastern studies. She is a former graduate research fellow at the Middle East Institute’s Program on Palestine and Palestinian-Israeli Affairs, a former intern at Arab American Institute and the United Nations Population Fund and a 2019 Harry S. Truman Scholar. Nooran has been published by +972 Magazine, the Washington Post, the Independent and others. She is passionate about Palestinian liberation, decolonization and radical futurism.

About NHPA’s biweekly Zoom Peace & Justice Conversation Series: 2020’s upheavals brought us to a new moment of reckoning and possibility. How do we want to live in the world? What do we value? How can we make the changes we’ve been yearning for? NH Peace Action has been engaged in working for change for decades. We’d like to bring you into these conversations about issues and options for the future. Join us!

There is no charge to attend, but your contributions in any amount are greatly appreciated: https://nhpeaceaction.org/donate/