Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Peace & Justice Conversations: A Binational Future through Palestinian Libe
News
Palestinians
Refugees
Nakba
Israel
one-state solution

Peace & Justice Conversations: A Binational Future through Palestinian Libe

The Media Line Staff
08/28/2021

Mon, Aug 30, 2021 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here

Join us for this conversation with Nooran Alhamdan about Palestinian refugee rights and the centrality of the Nakba to the Palestinian cause

About this event

Join us for this conversation with Nooran Alhamdan about Palestinian refugee rights and the centrality of the Nakba to the Palestinian cause. Nooran will discuss BDS as a tool for advocacy and change, and paint a vision for a binational future for Israel-Palestine. She will talk about her experiences and research on the Palestinian situation, and make the case for why progressives should aggressively engage in US-Israeli policy to shape a more peaceful future for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, as well as our own future.

Nooran Alhamdan is an MA candidate of Arab Studies at Georgetown University. She graduated from the University of New Hampshire with degrees in economics, political science and a minor in Middle Eastern studies. She is a former graduate research fellow at the Middle East Institute’s Program on Palestine and Palestinian-Israeli Affairs, a former intern at Arab American Institute and the United Nations Population Fund and a 2019 Harry S. Truman Scholar. Nooran has been published by +972 Magazine, the Washington Post, the Independent and others. She is passionate about Palestinian liberation, decolonization and radical futurism.

About NHPA’s biweekly Zoom Peace & Justice Conversation Series: 2020’s upheavals brought us to a new moment of reckoning and possibility. How do we want to live in the world? What do we value? How can we make the changes we’ve been yearning for? NH Peace Action has been engaged in working for change for decades. We’d like to bring you into these conversations about issues and options for the future. Join us!

There is no charge to attend, but your contributions in any amount are greatly appreciated: https://nhpeaceaction.org/donate/

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News
MORE FROM News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.