The road is long…. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is shown in Jerusalem on Monday before heading out on a regional swing to find further peace partners for Israel. (Debbie Hill/AFP via Getty Images)
Pompeo’s Mideast Swing not Necessarily a Failure (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Lawrence Rifkin
08/27/2020

Washington-based analyst Hussein Ibish tells The Media Line there’s plenty going on in US efforts to find further peace partners for Israel

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is completing a swing through parts of the Middle East, apparently without having had too much success in convincing his hosts to make like the United Arab Emirates and move toward normalization with Israel.

To find out whether there might be more than meets the eye, The Media Line spoke with Dr. Hussein Ibish, a senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.

