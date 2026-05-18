President Trump Says Gulf Leaders Have Persuaded Him To Delay Iran Strikes as Talks Continue 

President Trump said Monday that the United States had postponed a planned military attack on Iran after requests from leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE amid what he described as serious ongoing negotiations with Tehran.

In a Truth Social post, President Trump said the military operation had been scheduled for Tuesday but was halted following appeals from the three Gulf leaders, who told him they believed a deal could still be reached.

“I have been asked by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold off on our planned Military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow, in that serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as Great Leaders and Allies, a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond,” President Trump wrote.

“This Deal will include, importantly, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN!” he added.

The president added that he had instructed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Daniel Caine, and the US military not to proceed with the planned strike, while also ordering forces to remain prepared for possible action if negotiations fail.

“We will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow, but have further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large-scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached,” President Trump wrote.

Earlier Monday, Reuters reported that Pakistan had conveyed an updated Iranian proposal to Washington. Iran’s Tasnim News Agency said the proposal focused on ending the war and included American “confidence-building measures,” but did not address US demands concerning uranium enrichment and Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

A senior US official told Israel’s Channel 12 News that progress in the talks remained limited.

“We have not achieved much progress,” the official said, calling the situation “very serious.”

“If that does not happen, we will conduct this discussion through bombs,” the official added.