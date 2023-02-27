Right-wing Israelis Speak Out in Favor of Controversial Judicial Reforms

Jerusalemites who voted for Likud and far-right parties argue that the legislation is necessary and will redress balance of power

The power struggle over the future of Israel’s justice system continues, as the government presses on with its planned judicial reforms.

The Israeli parliament last week passed the first out of three readings of parts of the reforms, including a clause that would allow the parliament to override Supreme Court decisions with a simple majority of 61 out of 120 lawmakers.

Tens of thousands of Israelis held a weekly mass protest in Tel Aviv last weekend against the move, warning that it would transform the country into a dictatorship and destroy the economy.

A recent poll from the Israel Democracy Institute showed that two thirds of Israelis oppose the reforms, including 47% of coalition voters.

Right-wing voters in Jerusalem, however, asserted to The Media Line that the legislation is a much-needed step aimed at redressing the balance of power.