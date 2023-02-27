Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Right-wing Israelis Speak Out in Favor of Controversial Judicial Reforms
Israeli protesters hold flags and signs during a protest against planned judicial reforms, outside the Knesset in Jerusalem, Feb. 22, 2023. (Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Watch Now
News
People & Pods
Jerusalem
judicial reforms
Israel

Right-wing Israelis Speak Out in Favor of Controversial Judicial Reforms

Maya Margit
02/27/2023

Jerusalemites who voted for Likud and far-right parties argue that the legislation is necessary and will redress balance of power

The power struggle over the future of Israel’s justice system continues, as the government presses on with its planned judicial reforms.

The Israeli parliament last week passed the first out of three readings of parts of the reforms, including a clause that would allow the parliament to override Supreme Court decisions with a simple majority of 61 out of 120 lawmakers.

Tens of thousands of Israelis held a weekly mass protest in Tel Aviv last weekend against the move, warning that it would transform the country into a dictatorship and destroy the economy.

A recent poll from the Israel Democracy Institute showed that two thirds of Israelis oppose the reforms, including 47% of coalition voters. 

Right-wing voters in Jerusalem, however, asserted to The Media Line that the legislation is a much-needed step aimed at redressing the balance of power.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News
MORE FROM News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.