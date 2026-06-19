‘She Crossed a Security Line’: Knesset Grants Tally Gotliv Immunity in Shin Bet Disclosure Case

The Knesset’s decision shields Gotliv for now and sends the fight over parliamentary immunity to the High Court

The Knesset voted Wednesday to grant Likud MK Tally Gotliv procedural immunity, temporarily preventing the filing of an indictment accusing her of exposing the identity of a Shin Bet officer. The vote came two days after the Knesset House Committee recommended accepting her request, and pushed the case beyond the question of Gotliv’s own conduct into a wider dispute over how far parliamentary immunity can reach in a security-related case.

After days of heated committee hearings, lawmakers approved immunity on two separate grounds: that Gotliv’s alleged actions were committed during the performance of her parliamentary role, and that the indictment was brought in bad faith or applied in a discriminatory manner.

The case stems from posts attributed to Gotliv in January 2024. Prosecutors say she identified the partner of protest leader Shikma Bressler as a Shin Bet employee and linked him to claims surrounding the October 7 attacks. The Shin Bet and other security officials have rejected those claims, and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has maintained that the disclosure posed a serious security risk and does not fall within the protections granted to members of Knesset.

Gotliv has not treated the case as a narrow legal dispute. She has framed it as part of a larger struggle over October 7, the conduct of the security establishment, and what she describes as the use of legal power against right-wing elected officials.

Israeli law recognizes two forms of parliamentary immunity for MKs. Substantive immunity protects acts and statements made in the course of parliamentary work and, if it applies, is permanent; procedural immunity, by contrast, is temporary and can block the filing of an indictment during an MK’s term if the Knesset approves it. That distinction is important because Gotliv argues her alleged conduct fell within protected parliamentary activity, while her critics say the Knesset improperly used procedural immunity to stop a criminal case before a court could hear it.

Before the plenum vote, Gotliv told The Media Line that parliamentary immunity is meant to protect lawmakers from pressure by state officials rather than serve as a personal privilege. “It allows a member of Knesset to do his work faithfully,” she said. “A member of Knesset is not above the law,” she added, saying that the law gives them immunity to allow them to do their work.

The dispute centers on whether the law protects the kind of act alleged in the indictment or whether the Knesset stretched immunity beyond its intended scope. Gotliv argues that lawmakers must be able to reveal matters of public importance, including information that state officials would prefer to keep hidden. She said immunity exists to protect that role, including in confrontations with unelected officials.

Whether it is a violation of an order, for example, or the exposure of things that must be exposed, the purpose is to bring the public things the public must know

“Whether it is a violation of an order, for example, or the exposure of things that must be exposed, the purpose is to bring the public things the public must know,” she said. Gotliv also accused Baharav-Miara of using her office against right-wing lawmakers, while failing to pursue journalists and public figures whom Gotliv said had violated confidentiality, privacy, or other legal duties. “That is exactly why immunity was created,” she said.

The attorney general and Gotliv’s critics read the same legal framework very differently. Under Israeli law, members of Knesset have substantive immunity for acts, votes, and statements made in the course of their parliamentary work or for the purpose of that work. They may also seek procedural immunity after the attorney general approves an indictment but before the case is filed in court.

Procedural immunity is temporary. If approved by the Knesset, it blocks the criminal case only for the duration of the current Knesset term, unless circumstances change. It does not erase the allegation, does not amount to an acquittal, and does not prevent the issue from returning to a future Knesset if Gotliv is reelected and the attorney general again seeks to proceed.

That is why the plenum vote matters beyond Gotliv herself. The Knesset did not decide whether the allegations are true. It decided whether the criminal process should be paused before the case reaches a judge. The House Committee’s legal adviser had previously reminded lawmakers that immunity hearings are quasi-judicial proceedings. Members are expected to hear both the lawmaker requesting immunity and the attorney general, examine the grounds set out by law, and vote on the merits—yet the result clearly followed coalition-opposition lines. Only Likud MK Yuli Edelstein broke ranks, warning publicly that the precedent could be used in future cases involving the exposure of intelligence personnel.

Merav Ben Ari, a Yesh Atid lawmaker who voted against immunity in the committee, told The Media Line that the outcome was never really in doubt. “Formally, it is over for now from the Knesset’s side,” she said. “Once immunity is left in place for a member of Knesset, it means that person is protected from prosecution as long as he or she is a member of Knesset.”

More precisely, the protection remains in force during the current Knesset unless the High Court overturns the decision or circumstances change. Ben Ari stressed that the question could be reopened in the next Knesset, but said the political reality made the current result predictable. Gotliv, she said, is a powerful figure inside Likud, with influence among party activists, on the ground, and on social media. “There was no chance,” Ben Ari said of the vote.

She exposed the name of a Shin Bet person, and by doing so, she endangered him and his family

For Ben Ari, the issue is not whether lawmakers need immunity in principle. She said they do, particularly in cases involving protest activity, speech in the plenum, or confrontations that arise from legitimate parliamentary work. But she said Gotliv’s case falls outside those parameters. “In the end, she crossed a security line,” Ben Ari said. “She exposed the name of a Shin Bet person, and by doing so, she endangered him and his family.” Ben Ari compared the case to past immunity proceedings involving former lawmaker Basel Ghattas, who was accused of smuggling phones to security prisoners. In that case, she said, the question was easier because the conduct was clearly outside the scope of protected parliamentary activity. Her broader conclusion was that lawmakers should not be the ones deciding whether their colleagues receive immunity.

“This whole issue of immunity should not be in the hands of members of Knesset,” Ben Ari said. She said she intends to pursue legislation that would remove such decisions from direct political control or at least place them in the hands of a more balanced and professional mechanism. “It is very problematic,” she said. In her view, the Gotliv vote showed why the current arrangement is vulnerable to coalition discipline and personal loyalties. “In this case, she used her political power, her connections in the coalition, and her friends to get immunity.”

This whole issue of immunity should not be in the hands of members of Knesset

Ben Ari’s criticism sharpened when asked what the public should understand from the coalition’s vote. “It means there is a coalition here that legitimizes and gives protection to offenders,” she said. “Tally Gotliv was supposed to go to a police investigation. She did not go. She used her immunity.”

Ben Ari argued that members of Knesset are not exempt from police investigations and should be treated like other citizens when the matter is not part of parliamentary work. “They have to go,” she said, commenting that in her view Gotliv’s conduct created the false impression that a lawmaker can stand above ordinary citizens, a conclusion she called legally and democratically wrong.

Gotliv’s supporters reject that framing and argue that the opposition is trying to narrow parliamentary immunity precisely when it is most needed. They say the law exists to prevent elected officials from being intimidated by legal authorities, security officials, or civil servants who are not accountable to voters. Some coalition members also tied the case to broader distrust of the attorney general, who has become one of the central figures in the long confrontation between the government and Israel’s legal establishment.

In the plenum debate, coalition lawmakers portrayed the case as another example of what they see as selective enforcement against the right wing. For them, Gotliv’s publications were part of a political and public campaign over unanswered questions from October 7, not a private act detached from her role.

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel, which opposed Gotliv’s immunity request and has moved toward judicial action, says the legal problem is more fundamental. Attorney Yael Bloch, director of the organization’s litigation department, told The Media Line that none of the legal grounds for immunity apply. “There is no legal basis to grant immunity,” Bloch said. “None of the grounds set out in the law exists here.” She said the central legal test is whether the alleged unlawful act was close enough to legitimate parliamentary activity to be considered a natural risk of the job. In Israeli case law, she explained, immunity can cover a situation in which a lawmaker, while carrying out lawful parliamentary work, “slips” into unlawful conduct, such as a defamatory remark made during a heated speech or debate.

Bloch said Gotliv’s case is not such a case. “This was not a slip,” she said. “It was not spontaneous. It was not by mistake.” According to Bloch, the publications were planned, repeated, and continued after warnings that the disclosure could endanger security. She said that distinction is decisive. “A member of Knesset is not allowed to plan in advance to break the law and then say immunity protects him,” Bloch said. In her view, the classic function of immunity is to protect the margins of parliamentary work, not to authorize a deliberate breach of security law.

Bloch also rejected Gotliv’s claim of selective enforcement. She said the lawmaker did not provide evidence that the indictment was filed in bad faith or because of discrimination. “On the contrary,” Bloch said, arguing that Gotliv benefited from procedural caution precisely because she was a member of Knesset. The organization’s position is that the Knesset majority accepted political arguments that do not fit the legal grounds for immunity.

The decision is unreasonable, illegal, and illogical. It is not based on the grounds that appear in the law.

“The decision is unreasonable, illegal, and illogical,” Bloch said. “It is not based on the grounds that appear in the law.” Asked what the High Court of Justice can do, Bloch answered directly: “The court can cancel the decision and say it was illegal because it was not based on the legal grounds set out in the law.”

The legal fight has already begun. After the plenum vote, the Shin Bet officer whose identity was allegedly exposed petitioned the High Court of Justice against the Knesset decision. His lawyer, Idan Seger, had already warned the House Committee before the vote that granting immunity would send a dangerous message to people serving in Israel’s intelligence and security services.

In a letter submitted to the committee, Seger argued that Gotliv’s publications were not a spontaneous political statement but a deliberate and repeated disclosure of confidential information. He also argued that accepting her immunity claim would stretch the doctrine beyond what the law and Supreme Court precedent allow.

That argument echoes the position of the Knesset’s own legal materials, which explain the difference between substantive and procedural immunity and emphasize that the committee is not supposed to decide whether the indictment is true. Instead, members are supposed to assume the factual allegations can be proven and ask whether one of the statutory immunity grounds applies. The relevant grounds include whether the act was committed in fulfillment of the lawmaker’s role, whether the indictment was filed in bad faith or with discrimination, and whether prosecution would cause serious harm to the functioning of the Knesset or voter representation without significantly damaging the public interest. In Gotliv’s case, the Knesset accepted two of those arguments.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid, who oversaw the Shin Bet as prime minister, said after the vote that the coalition had not only protected Gotliv but had also sent a message to the security service. “This was not a vote for Tally Gotliv,” Lapid wrote. “It was a vote against the Shin Bet.” He said intelligence personnel who work under cover would now have to ask what protection they can expect if their identities are exposed in a political battle. “Tally Gotliv received immunity,” Lapid added. “The Shin Bet had its secrecy removed.”

Tally Gotliv received immunity. The Shin Bet had its secrecy removed

The case also reflects a broader Israeli argument over checks and balances. Bloch said international readers often misunderstand Israel’s system if they imagine a firm separation of powers similar to the United States. “Formally, Israel has three branches,” she said, “but the government controls the Knesset through the coalition majority.” In that setting, she argued, the judiciary and legal gatekeepers play an especially important role because parliament does not always function as an independent check on the executive. “There are not really three fully separate branches,” Bloch said. “There are, in many ways, two, and the judicial system is the one they are constantly trying to weaken.”

For supporters of the government, that argument is exactly the problem. They see legal gatekeepers as having accumulated too much power and say elected officials need tools to resist interference from unelected officials. Gotliv’s case has therefore become part of a larger political language that has dominated Israeli public life for years: the coalition says it is defending democratic choice against legal bureaucracy, while the opposition and watchdog groups say the coalition is weakening the institutions that prevent abuse of power. In the Gotliv case, that argument is sharpened by the involvement of the Shin Bet and by the allegation that classified information was exposed during a period of national trauma and security sensitivity.

Ben Ari said Gotliv did not explain, either in committee or in the plenum, why the alleged exposure itself was necessary to her parliamentary role. “She spoke about October 7, about the attorney general, about the military advocate general, about other issues,” Ben Ari said. “But what does that have to do with it?” Her view is that Gotliv’s political argument depends less on the legal doctrine of immunity than on the identity of the person involved. “If he had been the husband of someone from Religious Zionism, do you think they would have done the same?” Ben Ari asked. For her, the answer is clear: the decision was political from beginning to end.

Gotliv, however, insists the case cannot be separated from politics because the legal system itself, in her view, is acting politically. She told The Media Line that Baharav-Miara “is persecuting members of Knesset from the right” while ignoring others outside parliament. She named journalists and public figures whom she accused of violating duties related to confidentiality or privacy without facing the same treatment. Gotliv’s point was not only personal. It was structural. In her view, the attorney general’s pursuit of the case proves why lawmakers need immunity in the first place. “She is misusing her power against elected officials,” Gotliv said. “That is precisely what immunity is for.”

That leaves the next fight to the High Court. The judges will now have to decide whether the Knesset applied the immunity law correctly or stretched it beyond what the law allows.

For now, Gotliv has won inside the Knesset, but the decision is not beyond review. The petitions before the High Court challenge the current Knesset’s vote, not a future one. If the court cancels the immunity decision, the attorney general could move ahead with the indictment during the current parliamentary term. If the court leaves the decision in place, the criminal case will remain blocked until this Knesset ends, unless circumstances change. After a new Knesset is elected, the issue could return if the attorney general again seeks to proceed and Gotliv remains a lawmaker.

Israel’s immunity law was designed to protect lawmakers from intimidation and preserve the independence of parliament. The Gotliv case has forced the country to confront a harder question: What happens when the Knesset itself decides that the protection meant to defend parliamentary work also applies to an alleged breach of security secrecy?