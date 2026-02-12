Sudan Defense Minister Rejects Claims Aid Convoy Carried Weapons in North Kordofan Strike

Sudan’s defense minister has dismissed as fabricated allegations that a convoy struck in North Kordofan was transporting weapons under the guise of humanitarian aid, saying the claims were designed to divert attention from what he described as a militia attack.

In comments to Arab News, Gen. Hassan Kabroun rejected reports attributed to Sudan’s General Intelligence Service that a convoy hit Friday in Al-Rahad was carrying “high-quality weapons and ammunition” for Sudanese Armed Forces units. Those reports alleged the shipment had been labeled as humanitarian assistance to ensure safe passage and that the Rapid Support Forces destroyed it after tracking its movement.

Kabroun said the account was false from its premise and questioned the authenticity of the document circulating in media outlets. “First of all, we would like to stress the fact that this news is false,” he said, adding that even the language used in the report did not reflect how the army communicates about security conditions.

According to Kabroun, the area targeted by drones is firmly controlled by the Sudanese Armed Forces and does not require covert logistical activity. “Second, we confirm that the region that was targeted by drones is controlled by the army and very safe,” he said. “It does not require transporting any military equipment using aid convoys as decoys.”

He said the military has sufficient logistical capacity and secure supply routes to move equipment openly when necessary. Kabroun pointed specifically to roads linking Dalang and Kadugli, saying they are open and have already been used by Sudanese forces to enter and secure the region. “The army is professional and does not need to deliver anything to Kadugli or Dalang on board aid convoys,” he said.

Kabroun also rejected claims that the military interferes with humanitarian operations. He said aid deliveries are handled by dedicated relief vehicles and that the army and security services do not accompany or manage humanitarian convoys. “Aid is not transported by the army,” he said. “The army and security apparatus do not interfere with relief efforts at all.”