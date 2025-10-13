The 20 Living Hostages Expected To Return Home

A total of 20 hostages are set to return to Israel early Monday under the first stage of President Donald Trump’s ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas. The release marks the first breakthrough in the long-stalled process of ending the war and reuniting families after nearly two years of captivity.

Omri Miran

Abducted from his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, 2023, in front of his wife and two daughters, Hungarian-Israeli Omri Miran was seen in a Hamas propaganda video in April. Released hostages confirmed he was alive and healthy in July. His wife, Lishay, has described his homecoming as “a prayer answered.”

Avinatan Or

Thirty-two-year-old Avinatan Or, an electrical engineer for Nvidia and partner of rescued hostage Noa Argamani, was kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival after hiding in a ditch with her. On October 7, the often-televised image of Hamas terrorists taking them away separately became an iconic symbol of the unfolding hostage crisis. His mother, Ditza Or, said he refused to escape without her, calling him “a man of conscience and courage.”

Matan Angrest

A 22-year-old from Kibbutz Nir Oz, Angrest was brutally beaten after being dragged from a tank by terrorists. He suffers from asthma that worsened under the damp tunnel conditions in Gaza. Released hostages said he endured repeated torture and was occasionally allowed out only to catch his breath.

Eitan Horn

Taken along with his brother Yair from Kibbutz Nir Oz, 39-year-old Horn was confirmed alive but injured. His family has been active in the public campaign for the hostages’ release, pressing for urgent medical care for him upon return.

Ariel Cunio

Argentinian-Israeli Ariel Cunio, 28, was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz with his partner, Arbel Yehoud. Released hostages confirmed earlier this year that he remains alive. His family says his return will mark “a new beginning.”

David Cunio

Ariel’s brother, 33-year-old David Cunio, was taken from the same kibbutz with his partner and twin daughters. He is also confirmed to be alive and expected among the first group to be freed.

Evyatar David

David, 22, was kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival after staying behind to help the wounded. Survivors said he had guided others to safety before his capture. Testimonies from released hostages described his condition as frail after enduring starvation and physical abuse. He was seen in a hostage video from July in an emaciated condition and said Hamas ordered him to dig his own grave.

Guy Gilboa-Dalal

Also seized from the Nova Music Festival, Gilboa-Dalal was shown in Hamas videos tied in a Gaza tunnel. Released hostages reported he suffered psychological torment and severe malnutrition.

Rom Braslavski

German-Israeli security guard Rom Braslavski, 21, was captured while aiding festivalgoers despite his injuries. Islamic Jihad later published footage of him looking emaciated, showing signs of emotional anguish and unable to stand.

Elkana Bohbot

Colombian-Israeli Elkana Bohbot, 36, one of the Nova Festival organizers, was chained, starved, and kept in isolation. He suffers from asthma and skin infections caused by Gaza’s damp tunnels.

Matan Zangauker

Zangauker, abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz alongside his girlfriend, reportedly developed a degenerative muscle disease. His mother, Einav, has campaigned relentlessly for a deal despite harassment and threats. His mother, Einav Zangauker, who became a leading figure in the movement to free the hostages, participated in a symbolic wedding in Hostages Square in August between an absent Matan and his partner, freed hostage Ilana Gritzewsky.

Tamir Nimrodi

Twenty-year-old Nimrodi was dragged from his base in pajamas and barefoot. His mother, Herut, said the family has not been told if he is alive, describing the silence as “torture beyond words.”

Nimrod Cohen

Nineteen-year-old Cohen was taken from a burning tank near Kibbutz Nirim. He is believed to be alive and held in Khan Yunis, last seen with other captives in a Hamas video.

Eitan Mor

Mor, 25, was working security at the Nova Festival when he was kidnapped. His family received signs of life months later and said he had helped people flee before being taken.

Bar Kupershtein

Kupershtein, 21, worked at the Nova Festival evacuating the wounded. He was captured after returning multiple times to rescue others. Released hostages confirmed his survival despite severe conditions.

Matan Angrest

Angrest’s family reported that his health is precarious due to torture and chronic breathing issues aggravated in the tunnels. Released captives said his resilience inspired others.

Maxim Herkin

Ukrainian-Israeli Maxim Herkin, 37, was seized from the Nova Festival. He appeared in a video released in April, leaving his family — spread between Israel, Ukraine, and Russia — anxiously awaiting word.

Yosef-Haim Ohana

Ohana, 24, was taken from the Nova Festival where he had stayed behind to help the wounded using his medic training from the Givati Brigade. His family received proof of life in February.

Segev Kalfon

Kalfon, 26, was also kidnapped from the festival. A released hostage informed his family in February that he was alive but in deteriorating health.

Ziv and Gali Berman

German-Israeli twins Ziv and Gali Berman were abducted minutes apart from Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Gali was seized while protecting another hostage, and Ziv after fleeing his burning home. They were later confirmed alive, though held separately in Gaza.