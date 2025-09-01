US Freezes Most Visas for PA Passport Holders as Several Countries Plan Palestinian State Recognition at UN

The United States has imposed a sweeping freeze on nearly all types of visas for holders of Palestinian Authority (PA) passports, The New York Times reported Monday, citing American officials. The State Department has confirmed the policy, which was detailed in a diplomatic cable sent to US missions worldwide.

The measure follows the Trump administration’s earlier announcement that it would bar Palestinian officials, including PA President Mahmoud Abbas, from attending this month’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The restrictions come as France, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia prepare to recognize a Palestinian state at the UNGA.

According to the cable, the refusal policy does not apply to Palestinians applying for immigrant visas or those applying for nonimmigrant visas using a different passport. The document also made clear that the US does not recognize the PA as a foreign government, though it accepts its authority to issue passports.

In its guidance, the State Department invoked Section 221-G of the Immigration and Nationality Act, a provision typically used to request further documentation before issuing a visa. “Effective immediately, consular officers are instructed to refuse under 221-G all otherwise eligible PA passport holders using that passport to apply for a nonimmigrant visa,” the cable stated.

A spokesperson said the restrictions were aimed at ensuring “necessary vetting and screening protocols to confirm the applicant’s identity and eligibility under US law.” The official stressed, “Every visa decision is a national security decision.”