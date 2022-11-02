Women Leaders Summit, Dubai
The summit focuses on elevating women in the workplace, bringing together female leaders to share their stories, struggles and journeys to success in order to enlighten and inspire the next generation.
The speakers include Caroline Faraj, the vice president and editor in chief of CNN Arabic, UAE; Monica Hernandez Alarcon, HR Director for Egypt and Middle East at General Motors; Shada Elborno, managing director at Standard Chartered Bank; and The Media Line’s own president and CEO, Felice Friedson, who is chairing the event.
In a panel discussion titled “Unlocking women’s entrepreneurship in the MENA region,” panelists say that the region has put in place policies to support women to be part of the entrepreneurs.
They point out that the journey requires the right support system for women to be able to go through the process.
“The prosperity of the region and the vision of the leadership has advanced the agenda [of having more women entrepreneurs],” says Dr. Arshi Ayub Zaveri, CEO of the TrustWithTrade group, an international services and trading company headquartered in Abu Dhabi.
“What we need to voice is that society needs to empower young girls, get them into vocational training,” she adds.
“I would not be here if I didn’t have the support of my Middle Eastern female friends,” comments Nour Hammour, founder of the Nour Hammour luxury outwear company, speaking about the support women receive in the UAE.
Dr. Arshi says her success comes from the fact that she had “no choice” but to excel with what she had.
“You have that in your DNA,” she says, adding that there is also a learning process involved.
Salama Mohammed, CEO and founder of the Peacefull luxury skincare company says she started a cosmetics firm that is designed for the weather in the Gulf.
“I hate when I buy a product and two weeks later it melts, I feel I got ripped off, we don’t complain and we buy another product,” she says, explaining her vision for her company.
“The road to entrepreneurship is lonely,” she tells the audience, speaking of her struggles as an entrepreneur who is still learning to break even.
Speaking about her journey after starting her own cosmetics business, Moroccan entrepreneur and founder of the Izil Beauty company Mouna Abbasy, says that as an entrepreneur she had to continue to learn to be able to keep her business going.
“It is rewarding though,” she says.
Divya Gokulnath, the co-founder of Byju’s educational technology company in India, says digitalization will revolutionize women’s entrepreneurship.
“Technology can connect women entrepreneurs to major markets at a click of button,” says Gokulnath.
“A lot of decisions should not be based on numbers but also intuition and feelings,” she says, while explaining her journey in starting her company.
Byju’s began in the Indian market and now is expanding internationally.
“Agility is the most important,” Gokulnath says.
“Start something new, start something from your heart,” she tells the women in the audience.
“The most important thing is the road up is very bumpy so make it smooth by finding support by your side,” she says.
“Women empowerment is when you reach a day when you don’t have women leaders and men leaders you just have leaders, which won’t be the exception but just the norm.”
“Women lead differently and we have different risk taking profiles,” says Kate Middtun, founder & CEO at Acorn Strategy marketing, public relations and digital agency.
“No one disputes that emotional intelligence makes stronger leaders,” she says. “No one disputes that emotional intelligence makes stronger leaders.”
Middtun says that there are six trends shaping the future of leadership for 2030: artificial intelligence and technology; pace of change; new talent landscape; purpose and meaning; morality, ethics and transparency; and globalization.
“Human connection will be what makes us succeed,” she says, adding that given how humans hate change, the leaders who will adapt to change are the ones who will succeed.
“People will be competing on emotional intelligence [in the future],” she says, adding that men outperform women in stress measures but women have more emotional intelligence than men.
“Women have more permission to be more emotionally intelligent, men not so much,” Middtun says, explaining that men’s brains are always switched to solve problems, while women have a more nurturing nature that makes them feel better rather than solving the problems at hand.
“Men and women live up to stereotypes that are expected of them by society,” she says, stressing that both men and women can be trained in emotional intelligence.
The entry of women in the workforce brought benefits to the economy, says speaker Kate Barker, chief HR futurist at NEOM, a smart city being built in Saudi Arabia.
She says that millennial women are posed to be the most financially independent women in history, which changes how work takes place.
“To be able to make choices on their own future is pretty phenomenal,” she says. In the UAE for example, 58 percent of women participate in the workforce.
Within the UAE, 23 CEOs signed up to a pledge early in 2022 to accelerate equality in leadership roles.
“Women are changing roles at a phenomenal rate that has never been seen before,” Barker says.
A recent McKinsey & Company study shows that women are no longer settling for what they have before in the workplace.
The study also found that just 20 percent of C-Suite leaders were women.
Barker says that advanced companies build equality, diversity and inclusion (Ed&I) strategies to reframe the conversation and use executive coaching to give people gravitas, empathy, indirect influence and trust.
“For every woman I am asked to coach, there are four men and we know how coaching helps women,” she says.
Felice Friedson opens the inaugural Women Leaders Summit, a platform that brings women leaders to discuss issues with what she described as freshness, creativity, and pragmatic optimism.
“Trillions of dollars can come to the economy if we equalize with men today,” Felice tells the attendees in Dubai.
