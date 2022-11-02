Women Leaders Summit, Dubai

The summit focuses on elevating women in the workplace, bringing together female leaders to share their stories, struggles and journeys to success in order to enlighten and inspire the next generation.

The speakers include Caroline Faraj, the vice president and editor in chief of CNN Arabic, UAE; Monica Hernandez Alarcon, HR Director for Egypt and Middle East at General Motors; Shada Elborno, managing director at Standard Chartered Bank; and The Media Line’s own president and CEO, Felice Friedson, who is chairing the event.