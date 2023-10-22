Afghan Women Embark on Hunger Strikes To Protest Taliban Repression

Since the Taliban's takeover in 2021, Afghan women have been increasingly restricted, and Afghan women's rights activists who fled to Germany are demanding that the world take the gender apartheid in their home country more seriously

Women’s rights activists who fled from Afghanistan to Germany are demanding that the international community take gender apartheid in their homeland seriously.

A number of the women have embarked on hunger strikes recently to draw attention to the ruling Taliban’s treatment of women. They hope that their protests will lead international human rights organizations to acknowledge gender apartheid in Afghanistan.

Asad Ullah Zadran, a former official at Afghanistan’s Law and Justice Ministry who fled the country after the Taliban took power, told The Media Line that the activists had been forced to flee Afghanistan, and that nine of the 16 women who started hunger strikes were still striking 10 days later.

“They are demanding international acknowledgment of the dreadful circumstances that women confront in their motherland,” he said.

One of the leaders of the protest is Tamana Zaryab Paryani, 25, a former Afghan national bodybuilding champion who won gold medals in two national contests and is now in the German city of Cologne. Her younger sister, Zarmina Paryani, also took part in a hunger strike.

Zadran said that Paryani had taken only had a few sips of water or juice since she began her hunger strike.

“The paramedics are present there for her care,” he said.

We will die but not stop, we want action. Afghanistan should be recognized as a country where gender apartheid exists.

Paryani was briefly hospitalized nine days into her hunger strike, but soon returned to her protest camp.

“We will die but not stop, we want action. Afghanistan should be recognized as a country where gender apartheid exists,” Paryani posted on X (formerly Twitter).

In an interview with BBC Persian before starting her hunger strike, Paryani accused the Taliban of depriving women of basic rights because of their gender.

“The international community is deafeningly silent in the face of Afghanistan’s ongoing gender apartheid,” she sad. “We had no alternative but to go on a hunger strike to urge the world to acknowledge it and act against it.”

Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021, it has imposed severe restrictions on women and girls. Despite early promises to preserve women’s rights within the context of Islamic law, the Taliban quickly released a slew of decrees, limiting employment for women, banning travel without a male guardian, imposing a strict dress code on women, and prohibiting schooling for girls beyond sixth grade.

Despite the Taliban’s violent suppression of dissent, women’s rights advocates staged multiple rallies in the capital, Kabul.

Paryani consistently rallied for women’s rights and took part in multiple protests outside Kabul University, demanding that women be granted the right to education and employment.

In January 2022, Taliban officials raided Paryani’s home and imprisoned her and three of her sisters. They were held in Taliban custody for 26 days.

Several human rights groups sharply criticized the four sisters’ wrongful incarceration and urged their immediate release.

After being released, the sisters attempted to flee to Pakistan. Taliban intelligence officers captured them again and imprisoned them in Kabul for 10 days.

After they were again released, they managed to enter Pakistan through the border town of Spin Boldak, and from there, they traveled to Germany.

UN Special Rapporteur on Afghanistan Richard Bennett has voiced grave concerns about the Taliban’s treatment of women, criticizing the Taliban’s restrictions on women’s education, employment, and movements.

“Such restrictions must be lifted in order to ensure a better future for Afghanistan and its women,” he said in a TV interview.

However, the Taliban’s chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, rejected the allegations of human rights violations in Afghanistan.

“The reports about the violations of human rights in Afghanistan are malicious and full of discrimination and baseless propaganda,” Mujahid told The Media Line.

He also denied a recent report by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan that accused the Taliban of killing or torturing 800 former government workers. He said that the Taliban had announced a general amnesty for officials from the previous government and that taking revenge was “out of the question.”

“Every country in the world has its own system of law and justice,” he said. “Any citizen of Afghanistan who commits a crime will be punished according to Sharia [Islamic] law.”

Umar Karim, a research fellow at the University of Birmingham, told The Media Line that the unique status of Afghanistan under the Taliban makes it more difficult for other countries to exert pressure on Afghanistan.

“The current Afghan government is not recognized by any state and neither is it considered a legitimate representative of the Afghans,” he said. “It is difficult for the international community to compel them on human rights issues. Furthermore, any specific sanctions applied on the country in this regard are to affect not just the Taliban government but all Afghans, who already are facing epic levels of poverty.”

Karim said that the Taliban sees women’s rights as a Western issue used as a pretext to justify foreign military presence in the country.

“It’s an alien concept for Afghan society,” he said. “Furthermore, the gradual increase in the power of the Taliban supreme leader has meant the implementation of more strict policies with regard to women’s rights and education.”

More moderate voices in Afghan society have been unable to effectively push back against the trend of reducing women’s rights, he said.

Tamana’s move to Germany highlighted a stark and uncomfortable truth: the failure of the international community to recognize and prioritize the plight of Afghan women on the scale it deserves

Niels Groeneveld, a human rights activist and expert on Afghanistan based in Utrecht, in The Netherlands, said that Tamana Paryani is “a complex and multilayered force in the world of activism, operating not just as an individual with a powerful story, but as a polyphonic catalyst for collective transformation.”

“Tamana’s move to Germany highlighted a stark and uncomfortable truth: the failure of the international community to recognize and prioritize the plight of Afghan women on the scale it deserves,” he told The Media Line. “Her hunger strike raised questions not just about Afghan policy but about the global hierarchy of empathy and concern.”

Prof. Momina Fatima, former deputy head of the Department of Islamic Studies at Kabul University, criticized the West for focusing on the Taliban’s treatment of women rather than the severe poverty and hunger affecting the country.

“Millions of children in Afghanistan are suffering from severe malnutrition,” she told The Media Line.

“People are in dire need of humanitarian aid, suffering from hunger and starvation, but the Western world is troubled by Afghan women wearing hijabs and veils. The hijab is a part of Islamic Sharia, not a verdict imposed by the Taliban. No doubt there are many flaws and drawbacks in the Taliban policies, but the situation is not that much worse as shown by the Western media outlets.”