A Leket Israel employee collects surplus food from a hotel. (Courtesy Leket Israel)
Human Rights
coronavirus
closures
food rescue
air organizations
Leket Israel
Joseph Gitler

A Pandemic Poses a Challenge to Food-rescue Groups (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Lawrence Rifkin
03/19/2020

The Media Line speaks with Joseph Gitler, whose organization, Leket Israel, is being forced to find new ways to feed the hungry

Coronavirus closures mean an end to large gatherings, affecting everything from wedding venues to the cafeterias at large companies. These are places that donate surplus portions of food to Leket Israel, which turns around and provides 10,000 meals on an average day to the country’s hungry.

But these are not your average days, and The Media Line spoke to Leket Israel founder and chairman Joseph Gitler to learn how it is coping.

