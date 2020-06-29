Dr. Angela Rasmussen, Leading Virologist, Demystifies COVID-19

Renowned virologist Dr. Angela Rasmussen focuses on pathological emerging viruses that cause severe disease such as Ebola, influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and COVID -19.

She earned her master’s degree and doctorate in microbiology from Columbia University and is currently an associate researcher at Columbia Mailman School of Public Health.

Dr. Rasmussen delves into the severity of COVID-19 as she seeks to understand how the disease went out of control and why. She feels messaging to the public has gone off rail, bearing in mind the problems in terms of health and economy.

The Media Line’s Felice Friedson discusses with Dr. Rasmussen the rush to create vaccines and the need for proper clinical trials. Dr. Rasmussen points to the new drugs’ safety and effectiveness, believing that a vaccine that is rolled out but is not protective is far more dangerous. She opines that while a preliminary vaccine would buy time until a better one is developed, safety is critical in vaccines being developed for human consumption.

The women also discuss reinfestation and speak about fact versus myth in terms of paths of transmission of the disease and reinfestation of the virus and the concerns when traveling.

Friedson explores women in stem cell research and the lack of exposure facing women in scientific fields.

A full transcript of the interview is available here.