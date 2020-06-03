Getting the Supply Chain Back on Track During Corona

Stanley Bergman, CEO of Henry Schein, one of the largest providers of products and related services to office-based healthcare providers, both medical and dental, speaks with Felice Friedson about anticipated shortages of regulated, high-quality N95 and KN95 masks expected to last for a year while stressing the importance of wearing them.

Bergman speaks about Covid-19’s impact on dental protocols, addresses concerns in the supply chain and explains the need for more global cooperation in the form of public-private partnerships. He expresses fear about a deadly virus that affects all economic sectors, noting that half of Henry Schein’s employees were furloughed during the pandemic.