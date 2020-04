Lt.Col. Jonathan Conricus, Israeli army spokesman, joins Felice Friedson for a look at the IDF’s new role of combatting Covid-19… From testing to technology, to overseeing response to the disruptions in the Jewish ultra-Orthodox and Arab communities. Conricus speaks about visiting and servicing the Arab Israeli village of Deir al-Asad which experienced a large coronavirus outbreak, with medical help and food for the elderly in preparation for Ramadan.