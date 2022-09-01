The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Latin America and the Iranian nuclear deal
Iran's chief negotiator for the nuclear agreement, Ali Bagheri, attends Iran nuclear deal talks resumed after a break of about five months in Vienna, Austria on Aug. 4, 2022. (Askin Kiyagan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Audio
Medio Oriente
Podcasts
MedioOriente
OrienteMedio
Orienteproximo
Iran
Acuerdonuclear
Geopolitica
Relacionesinternacionales
noticias
PAIC
armasnucleares

with Debbie Mohnblatt
09/01/2022

The eyes of the world are on Iran as the revival of its nuclear deal with the world powers seems imminent. In today’s episode, we will be looking at where the deal stands now and its potential impact on Latin America.

Medio Oriente 123 is joined by Dr. Paulo Botta, director of the Executive Program on the Contemporary Middle East at the Pontifical Catholic University of Argentina, and Dr. Daniel Linsker, Latin American political analyst and regional director for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean at Control Risks.

 

 

