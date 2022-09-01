Latin America and the Iranian nuclear deal

The eyes of the world are on Iran as the revival of its nuclear deal with the world powers seems imminent. In today’s episode, we will be looking at where the deal stands now and its potential impact on Latin America.

Medio Oriente 123 is joined by Dr. Paulo Botta, director of the Executive Program on the Contemporary Middle East at the Pontifical Catholic University of Argentina, and Dr. Daniel Linsker, Latin American political analyst and regional director for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean at Control Risks.