Morgan Ortegas, Savy State Department Spokeswoman Talks Middle East Politics with Felice Friedson
Morgan Ortegas is spokeswoman to the State Department and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
She spoke with Felice Friedson about Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s lightning trip to Israel amid the pandemic, US Israel relations with China, and the frail peace agreement between the Taliban and Afghanistan.
Ortegas also discussed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s push for annexation and to top it off some personal insights into women’s advancement in Saudi Arabia.