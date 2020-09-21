EXCLUSIVE: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to The Media Line: Partnering with Israel is Morally Right for Mideast Neighbors
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks with The Media Line’s Felice Friedson about the Abraham Accord’s economic and security benefits for the region and the snapback sanctions on Iran. The secretary of state expresses his belief that America’s allies will come around to supporting the US call for pressure on the Islamic Republic; and speaks to the importance of the Middle East and Israel to the American people.
