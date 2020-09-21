Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

EXCLUSIVE: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to The Media Line: Partnering with Israel is Morally Right for Mideast Neighbors
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (left) meets with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on February 20 in Riyadh. (Andrew Caballero – pool/AFP via Getty Images)
People & Pods
Podcasts
The Hill on the Middle East
podcast

with Felice Friedson
09/21/2020

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks with The Media Line’s Felice Friedson about the Abraham Accord’s economic and security benefits for the region and the snapback sanctions on Iran. The secretary of state expresses his belief that America’s allies will come around to supporting the US call for pressure on the Islamic Republic; and speaks to the importance of the Middle East and Israel to the American people.

A full transcript of the interview is available here.

