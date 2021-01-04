President Trump’s Outspoken Diplomat Prepares for Holocaust Memorial Council

Ambassador Richard Grenell convinced Europeans to label Hizbullah terrorists

Richard Grenell went from being US ambassador to Germany to serving as acting head of national intelligence and has now been nominated to sit on the Holocaust Memorial Council. Ambassador Grenell spoke with The Media Line’s Felice Friedson about calling-out Iran-backed Hizbullah as a terrorist organization; the underutilization of US embassies; sitting down with anti-Semites and explaining why foreign policy should matter to Americans.

A full transcript of this interview is available here.