This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
President Trump’s Outspoken Diplomat Prepares for Holocaust Memorial Council
Richard Grenell, then-US ambassador to Germany, Berlin, Nov. 8, 2019. (Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images)
People & Pods
Podcasts
The Hill on the Middle East
podcast

President Trump’s Outspoken Diplomat Prepares for Holocaust Memorial Council

with Felice Friedson
01/04/2021

Ambassador Richard Grenell convinced Europeans to label Hizbullah terrorists

Richard Grenell went from being US ambassador to Germany to serving as acting head of national intelligence and has now been nominated to sit on the Holocaust Memorial Council. Ambassador Grenell spoke with The Media Line’s Felice Friedson about calling-out Iran-backed Hizbullah as a terrorist organization; the underutilization of US embassies; sitting down with anti-Semites and explaining why foreign policy should matter to Americans.

A full transcript of this interview is available here.

All Episodes
This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.