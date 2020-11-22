Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Poll: Israelis Want IDF to Take Over Coronavirus Response
Israeli soldiers deliver food and supplies to homes under lockdown due to the coronavirus last April. According to the results of a recent survey, many citizens now want the military to assume full responsibility for the country’s response to the pandemic. (Israel Defense Forces)
People & Pods
Society
Pandemic
coronavirus
survey
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
pandemic response

Poll: Israelis Want IDF to Take Over Coronavirus Response

Joshua Robbin Marks
11/22/2020

Israel Democracy Institute survey finds support along political spectrum and age groups, highest backing among older people with left-wing views

The coronavirus pandemic is often spoken of in militaristic terms, and a new survey shows that Israelis want their armed forces to take the lead in fighting the crisis.

According to the results of a poll conducted by the highly respected, Jerusalem-based Israel Democracy Institute in September – before the country entered its second lockdown – 65% of the respondents wanted the Israel Defense Forces to be given responsibility for managing the pandemic, and 58% said it should be put in charge of general lockdowns.

“We continuously see a drop in the public’s trust of various government institutions in Israel. We have generally not seen such a drop regarding trust in the IDF. The IDF remains the most trusted institution in Israel,” Prof. Amichai Cohen, a senior fellow at the IDI, told The Media Line.

The IDF remains the most trusted institution in Israel

Cohen said the survey results can be explained by the fact that Israelis see the coronavirus as a national threat until a vaccine becomes available, cautioning that interpreting the responses should be weighted against a general mistrust of Israelis toward other institutions.

The survey of 1,012 Jewish Israelis aged 18 or older, conducted by phone and over the internet, shows majority support for the IDF across the political spectrum and among all age demographics from 18 and up. The strongest support for IDF involvement is on the Left, at 78%, and among individuals aged 65 and older, at 88%.

“The variance that we see in trust in institutions in Israel is that the older you are and the more center-left-leaning you are, the more trust there is of institutions in Israel, and the IDF is one of these institutions,” Cohen explained.

Gershon Hacohen, a retired general and today a senior research fellow at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies at Bar-Ilan University near Tel Aviv, was highly critical of the survey’s results, dismissing the idea of the IDF managing the pandemic and stating that the expectations for the military were unrealistic.

“It is the wrong expectation to think that the civilian will be saved always by the almighty strong IDF, which can solve every problem,” Hacohen emphasized during an interview with The Media Line. “Military organizations are not prepared for problems like this; they cannot solve every problem.”

It is the wrong expectation to think that the civilian will be saved always by the almighty strong IDF, which can solve every problem

The Media Line took to the streets of Jerusalem to ask Israelis if they thought that the IDF should manage the country’s coronavirus response.

Hana, 25, said the response should not be led by the IDF, but should be determined at the ballot box.

“It should be by democracy. It should be a decision of who we vote for,” Hana told The Media Line.

Gal Primak, 29, believes the IDF is held up as a model for society by many Israelis, but this type of thinking is problematic when it comes to addressing the pandemic.

“There isn’t a militaristic, correct approach [to the coronavirus] because it’s an invisible foe, and the decisions should not be made by a general but rather by epidemiologists and public health experts,” Primak told The Media Line.

The survey was prepared by the IDI’s Center for Security and Democracy, of which Cohen is the director, ahead of its annual conference, to be held virtually on November 24 and 25. It was conducted by the IDI’s Guttman Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
People & Pods
MORE FROM People & Pods

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.