Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Region
United States
coronavirus
COVID-19
United States
outbreak

US Sees Record Rise in New Coronavirus Cases as More Infectious Version Hits Shores

Joshua Robbin Marks
07/03/2020

The latest COVID-19 information and statistics for the Middle East and North Africa

Coronavirus cases continue to increase as the United States heads into the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The US experienced another record rise in coronavirus cases Thursday, with 51,504 reported, according to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker. The previous record set on Wednesday was 51,174.

With a total of 2,739,879 confirmed cases and a fatality count of 128,740 as of Friday’s update from the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker, the US leads the world in both infections and deaths.

The US is dealing with a new form of the disease that spreads faster, according to the findings of a new global study that an international team of researchers reported Thursday.

The mutation that has traveled from Europe to the US is more infectious but does not make people sicker, according to the study, published in the journal Cell.

Researchers said that the mutation is now the main form of the virus infecting people.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 7 am UTC on Friday.

CountryConfirmed casesDeathsRecoveredActive Cases
Afghanistan32,02280716,04115,174
Algeria14,65792810,3423,387
Bahrain27,8379422,5835,160
Cyprus99919833147
Djibouti4,715554,56496
Egypt71,2993,12019,28848,891
Iran232,86311,106194,09827,659
Iraq53,7082,16027,91223,636
Israel27,04732417,5479,176
Jordan1,1369889238
Kuwait47,85935938,3909,110
Lebanon1,796351,242519
Libya89126224641
Mauritania4,6061291,7272,750
Morocco12,9692299,0903,650
Oman42,55518825,31817,049
Pakistan221,8964,551113,623103,722
Palestinian Territories3,08094602,611
Qatar97,89711886,59711,182
Saudi Arabia197,6081,752137,66958,187
Somalia2,944909511,903
Sudan9,5736024,6064,365
Syria3129113190
Tunisia1,178501,03989
Turkey202,2845,167176,96520,152
United Arab Emirates49,46931738,66410,488
Yemen1,221325513383
Total1,364,42132,578951,288380,555
NEXT FROM
Region
MORE FROM Region

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.