Donate
Light Theme
Log In
The Women of KKL-JNF Shaping the Future of Israel’s Forests
Ifat Ovadia-Luski, chairwoman of KKL-JNF (right) discusses business plans with a member of KKL-JNF. (Maya Margit/The Media Line)
Watch Now
People & Pods
Video
Women
Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund
women
International Women’s Day

The Women of KKL-JNF Shaping the Future of Israel’s Forests

Maya Margit
03/08/2023

Newly appointed chairwoman, a historic first, hopes to improve female representation in Israel’s largest green organization

The future looks bright for women at Keren Kayemet L’Israel-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) – Israel’s largest green organization – as it seeks to expand the ranks of female representation following the recent appointment of its first-ever chairwoman.

Ahead of International Women’s Day, which takes place annually on March 8, KKL-JNF highlighted some of its leading women, who are helping to shape the future of Israel’s forests.

Ifat Ovadia-Luski, chairwoman of KKL-JNF, left, speaks to Karine Bolton, director of international relations, center, and Anat Gold, director of the Central Region. (Maya Margit/The Media Line)

Founded in 1901, KKL-JNF has planted over a quarter of a billion trees in Israel in the past century.

In December, Ifat Ovadia-Luski was appointed to head the organization.

“After more than 120 years a woman was appointed to chair the organization,” Ovadia-Luski told The Media Line. “I think that [my appointment] really sends a message to the people of Israel. This is a historic decision.”

A survey published by Moody’s Analytics before International Women’s Day showed that women still have long way to go when it comes to holding executive roles. According to the group, worldwide women hold only 23% of all senior positions.

Ifat Ovadia-Luski, chairwoman of KKL-JNF. (Dario Sanchez/The Media Line)

In Israel the picture does not appear to be any rosier.

Though exact figures regarding the workplace as a whole are difficult to find, in high-tech women take up less than a quarter of management roles, a recent startup Israeli ecosystem diversity report showed.

When it comes to KKL-JNF, nearly 40% of its employees now are women and Ovadia-Luski is hoping to further increase this figure, especially at the management level.

“There are women at KKL-JNF in senior positions but there’s still room for improvement,” she related. “We do need more women at the management level. I believe that this would help advance the organization.”

Ovadia-Luski also heads the department of Hebrew Language and Culture at the World Zionist Organization and previously served as CEO of the World Likud.

“I will do everything to ensure that women take up more and more key positions at KKL-JNF,” she said.

Anat Gold, director of the Central Region at KKL-JNF. (Dario Sanchez/The Media Line)

Among the organization’s women who already hold central roles is Anat Gold, who manages KKL-JNF’s central region, as well as 200 workers from a wide variety of disciplines, including foresters, engineers, and scientists.

“Being a field manager is a challenge and many women today like that,” Gold told The Media Line. “We have many foresters; what’s new is that we’re beginning to see more and more women in this area.”

Another leading figure is Karine Bolton, director of international relations, who is helping to advance agreements between Israel and other countries around the globe.

“International relations and climate change are extremely important, especially to our organization,” Bolton related. “I think that’s the future. Our world is now a global village, and we have to work together to solve the challenges that are facing us. I think that is what KKL-JNF is advancing and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

Karine Bolton, director of international relations at KKL-JNF. (Dario Sanchez/The Media Line)

Bolton’s unit coordinates all international relations across the organization and has partners around the world that advance projects and memorandums of understanding (MOUs).

“We have a delegation coming here in June from Mediterranean countries and it looks like we’ll be advancing bilateral agreements with them – MOUs – especially with Greece,” Bolton said. “It looks like it’s very promising.”

Like Gold, Bolton noted that a growing number of women have joined the ranks of the organization’s forestry course. In fact, 75% of all recent candidates were women.

For her part, Ovadia-Luski hopes that her historic appointment will encourage other women to pursue senior positions in their workplace.

It’s important to get the message across that we women can leave our comfort zones and the golden cages which we sometimes find ourselves in, and aim high,” said Ovadia-Luski. “We can be the decision-makers, not just the ones helping those making the decisions. We can be in a position to have an impact.”

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
People & Pods
MORE FROM People & Pods

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.