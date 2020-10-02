Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

UNHCR ‘Disappointed’ with US Plan to Further Drop Ceiling for Refugees (AUDIO INTERVIEW)
Syrians head to the Zaatari refugee camp in northern Jordan in November 2018. (Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images)
Audio
Human Rights
People & Pods
Trump Administration
Refugees
intake
ceiling
UNHCR
Middle East

UNHCR ‘Disappointed’ with US Plan to Further Drop Ceiling for Refugees (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Lawrence Rifkin
10/02/2020

UN official Christopher Boian to The Media Line: ‘We are disappointed anytime any country reduces its admissions’

The Trump Administration wants to cut its refugee intake for 2021 to a historic low of 15,000, 3,000 fewer than the ceiling for this year.

Only about 10,000 actually entered the United States in 2020, the closed doors being blamed on the coronavirus pandemic. Since taking office, President Donald Trump has cut the country’s refugee intake by more than three-quarters.

For reaction, to the move, The Media Line spoke with Christopher Boian, a Washington-based representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
