UNHCR ‘Disappointed’ with US Plan to Further Drop Ceiling for Refugees (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

UN official Christopher Boian to The Media Line: ‘We are disappointed anytime any country reduces its admissions’

The Trump Administration wants to cut its refugee intake for 2021 to a historic low of 15,000, 3,000 fewer than the ceiling for this year.

Only about 10,000 actually entered the United States in 2020, the closed doors being blamed on the coronavirus pandemic. Since taking office, President Donald Trump has cut the country’s refugee intake by more than three-quarters.

For reaction, to the move, The Media Line spoke with Christopher Boian, a Washington-based representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.