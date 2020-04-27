What’s for Dinner: Coronavirus Upends Israel’s Food Supply Chain (VIDEO REPORT)

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the global economy, with no country insulated from the fallout. While the extent of the devastation could take months to fully emerge – and years to digest and overcome – the impact on certain sectors are already more apparent than others.

In Israel, the farming industry has taken an enormous hit, with some mass growers altogether forgoing harvesting their crops due to low demand and high production costs.

In a country where a quarter of the population lives below the poverty line, the amount of food being wasted is both tragic and difficult to comprehend.

The government has insisted there will be no resulting shortages, but without help from the state, the future of numerous farms is in doubt. It is a new reality that could induce players to break away from the mainstream production chain.

Indeed, with various restrictions on movement likely to remain in place for months, many Israelis are keeping it local, which has, somewhat paradoxically, translated into a boon for some smaller-scale and niche growers.

The Media Line investigated.