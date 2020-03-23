Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Still a threat. Russian security personnel detain a suspected member of a cell accused of financing Islamic State earlier this month at an undisclosed location. (Russian Federal Security ServiceTASS via Getty Images)
Audio
People & Pods
Security
terrorism
coronavirus
distraction
Islamic State
Security

With Terrorism, Don’t Let Coronavirus Distract You (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Lawrence Rifkin
03/23/2020

The Media Line speaks with security analyst Yoram Schweitzer about watchfulness at a time of pandemic

The entire world is focused on coronavirus, a deadly health pandemic. Has this opened the door for terrorist groups to perpetrate attacks or, at the very least, regroup? Are there certain organizations that bear watching?

The Media Line speaks with Yoram Schweitzer, a former intelligence operative and today head of the program on Terrorism and Low Intensity Conflict at the Tel Aviv-based Institute for National Security Studies, to learn more.

NEXT FROM
Audio
MORE FROM Audio
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.