20 Hostages Freed From Gaza as Israelis Mark Bittersweet End to 2-Year Ordeal

The October 13 releases ended the captivity of all surviving Israelis, though Hamas continued withholding the remains of most of the deceased hostages promised under the deal

Israelis spent the night after Simchat Torah in rare celebration and solemn reflection, a day after 20 living hostages were released from Gaza—ending the captivity of all surviving Israelis, though Hamas continues to hold the remains of others.

The releases on October 13 came after prolonged negotiations amid continuing anti-government protests that have spanned much of the two-year war. Although Hamas failed to meet all the terms of the agreement—returning only four of 28 promised bodies—it marked the first time since the October 7, 2023 attacks that all surviving Israeli captives had been freed.

Scenes of emotional reunions filled Israeli screens as US President Donald Trump landed aboard Air Force One and met the freed hostages and their families before addressing the Knesset in Jerusalem. His speech highlighted Israel’s democratic resilience, the prospects for regional peace, and what he called “a new era of hope” for the Middle East.

Later Monday, President Trump flew to Cairo for a regional peace summit hosted by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, part of ongoing efforts to advance the postwar framework for Gaza, including plans for reconstruction and demilitarization.

Across Israel, Simchat Torah—a holiday that celebrates the completion and restarting of the annual Torah reading cycle—was marked with special joy this year, as prayers and dancing carried added meaning in light of the ceasefire and the hostages’ return. Yet amid the relief, many also paused to remember those killed on Simchat Torah 2023 and the soldiers who fell in the war that followed—making this year’s holiday a time of both celebration and remembrance.