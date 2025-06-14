3 Israelis Killed in Iranian Missile Strikes; Iran, Israel Vow Further Escalation

Tehran launched four missile salvos overnight following Israeli attacks on nuclear and military targets. As rescue teams dig through rubble, both sides warn that more strikes are coming.

At least three Israels were killed last night and several others seriously injured as Iran launched a series of retaliatory strikes on Israel. The strikes follow Israel’s launch of a preemptive operation against Iran on Thursday night, which is still ongoing, aimed at preventing the Islamic regime from developing a nuclear weapon.

Iran initially responded to the attack by launching dozens of drones at Israel. On Friday morning, the Israeli military’s Home Front Command warned civilians to stay near shelters, but the military and allied forces managed to intercept all drones en route. The military said in a statement that it had “control over the situation.”

But it was clear that the Iranian response would not be limited to such a minor operation. On Friday night, Israelis across the country rushed to shelters as sirens warned of incoming missiles. Ballistic missiles from that barrage struck the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan, where one woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Hours later, another missile salvo struck the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion. At least two people were killed in that strike, along with others who were seriously injured. Four houses were destroyed, according to Israel’s Fire and Rescue Services.

“We were dispatched to a scene of significant destruction caused by a rocket hitting a building. Victims were evacuated to us, including a woman around 70 years old in critical condition after being trapped under rubble. We gave her medical care and evacuated her to the hospital while performing resuscitation,” Harel Sasson, deputy director of Magen David Adom for central Israel, said in a statement. “We also treated a seriously injured man with shrapnel wounds to the face, and another woman in moderate condition, also wounded by shrapnel.”

As of Saturday morning, Israeli search and rescue forces were still clearing the rubble. One of the survivors found among the rubble was a three-month-old baby.

Overall, four Iranian missile salvos were fired at Israel from Friday night through Saturday morning. The Israeli military said that each salvo consisted of dozens of missiles.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed to have carried out attacks on dozens of Israeli targets throughout the night. Posting on social media Friday night, Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, warned that Iranian forces would “deal heavy blows to this evil Zionist enemy.”

Those warnings followed Israeli strikes on Iran that have taken out key members of the Iranian leadership and damaged military and nuclear sites. Heavy damage has been reported near Khamenei’s presidential palace and around Mehrabad International Airport. Israel’s military also said that it destroyed Iranian air force bases in Hamadan and Tabriz, and the UN watchdog group for nuclear energy said that a uranium enrichment plant in Natanz was destroyed.

IRGC commander Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami was killed, as was military chief of staff Mohammad Bagheri. Two top nuclear scientists were also killed. Iranian state media reported that more than 70 people have been killed in the Israeli strikes, many of whom are believed to be civilians.

Israel has vowed to continue its strikes on Iran, especially in light of the Israeli civilians killed in the Iranian retaliation.

“Iran will pay an unbearably heavy price for firing at civilian areas,” Israel’s Channel 12 News reported an unnamed Israel political source as quoted as saying.

Iran also seems to be gearing up for a longer fight. Iran’s Fars news agency reported a senior Iranian military official as saying that last night’s strikes would not be the end of the conflict. “Iran’s strikes will continue, and this action will be very painful and regrettable for the aggressors,” the official reportedly said.

Speaking in a televised statement on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the operation was necessary in order to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

“If we don’t attack, then it’s 100% that we will die,” he said, describing the situation as so urgent that he was prepared to act without US support.

It’s unclear exactly how much American support there was for the Israeli operation.

Speaking soon after the launch of the operation, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, “We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense.”

In an interview with ABC News on Friday, President Donald Trump declined to comment on whether the US had been involved in the strikes on Iran. He praised the operation, saying, “I think it’s been excellent. We gave them a chance and they didn’t take it. They got hit hard, very hard. They got hit about as hard as you’re going to get hit. And there’s more to come. A lot more.”

AP News reported on Friday that the US had deployed several warships to the region.

The attacks come as the US and Iran are engaged in negotiations around Iran’s nuclear program. Posting on social media on Friday, President Trump said there was still time for Iran to agree to make a deal.

“No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE,” he posted.

Iranian state media reported on Friday that the next round of talks, which were scheduled for Sunday, had been postponed indefinitely.

If Israel intends to truly wipe out Iran’s nuclear program, it will need significant support from the US. Some of Iran’s more essential nuclear sites are buried deep underground, and Israel lacks the aircraft needed to carry the bunker buster bombs that would be used to strike such sites.

While the extent of US involvement remains to be seen, at least Israel and Iran appear to be digging in for a long and dangerous fight.