9 Killed in Iranian Ballistic Missile Strike on Beit Shemesh as Barrage Continues, Escalation Broadens

Direct hit on residential buildings leaves dozens wounded as rescue teams search rubble and air defenses face scrutiny

[BEIT SHEMESH, Israel] Nine people have now been confirmed dead and approximately 40 others injured after an Iranian ballistic missile struck a residential area in Beit Shemesh on Sunday afternoon, March 1, as part of an ongoing nationwide barrage targeting central and southern Israel. Medical officials said the wounded include two in serious condition, two in moderate condition, and the remainder lightly injured.

The missile impact caused extensive destruction in the neighborhood, collapsing sections of multiple apartment buildings and damaging nearby public areas. Rescue teams worked for hours amid concrete slabs, twisted metal, and shattered glass to extract survivors and recover the deceased.

Air-raid sirens sounded across central Israel, including Jerusalem and surrounding communities, shortly before the strike. Residents were instructed to enter protected spaces as additional Iranian launches were detected. Defense officials acknowledged that the missile that struck Beit Shemesh was not intercepted, and the incident is under review as part of a broader assessment of Israel’s air defense performance during the current wave of attacks.

Paramedics from Magen David Adom, volunteer emergency responders, and Jerusalem District Fire and Rescue Services arrived within minutes, providing on-site treatment and evacuating victims to hospitals in Jerusalem. Police secured the area while structural engineers assessed surrounding buildings for stability.

The barrage was part of Iran’s stated retaliation for Operation Roaring Lion, the joint Israeli–US campaign launched February 28 targeting senior Iranian leaders and strategic military assets. That operation represents the most far-reaching direct strike on Iranian soil in decades, transforming a shadow conflict into an overt, escalating exchange of missile fire.

Since then, Iran has launched multiple waves of ballistic missiles and drones toward Israel. Additional projectiles were detected Sunday afternoon as sirens sounded repeatedly across central and southern regions. Home Front Command reiterated instructions for civilians to remain near shelters and closely follow official alerts, warning that further launches remain possible.

Search and recovery operations in Beit Shemesh continued into the late afternoon, and authorities cautioned that casualty figures could still change as efforts proceed.