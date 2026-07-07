‘A Kind of Loyalty Test’: Khamenei Funeral Projects Defiance After War

Mass mourning, anti-US and anti-Israel chants, and carefully staged religious symbolism turned the ceremonies into a public measure of alignment with the Islamic Republic

The funeral ceremonies for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei were not only a state ritual of mourning. They were a political event in which the Islamic Republic sought to project continuity after the war, demonstrate its remaining mobilization capacity, and signal how it wanted to be perceived after the death of the man who had dominated Iranian politics for more than three decades.

The ceremonies began in Tehran before moving to Qom on Tuesday, with later stages expected in Najaf and Karbala in Iraq before a planned burial Thursday in Mashhad, Khamenei’s birthplace. Reuters reported that Khamenei, 86, was killed on February 28 in US-Israeli strikes that also killed several family members, including his daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter. His coffin and those of relatives were first placed at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla, one of the country’s largest religious complexes, before being carried through Tehran and then through the seminary city of Qom.

President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf prayed behind the coffins in Tehran, while crowds waved flags promising revenge against America and Israel. On Tuesday, the caskets were driven through Qom, where many hundreds of thousands of mourners attended prayers and carried banners comparing Khamenei to foundational Shia martyrs. Iranian authorities have sought to mobilize millions of people across the multi-city funeral route, offering transportation, food, and lodging.

Every layer of the funeral carried political meaning: the crowd size, the foreign guests, the absence of the current supreme leader, the appearance of Khamenei’s other sons, the Qur’anic verses reportedly recited for different delegations, and the chants against the United States and Israel. Iran was mourning, but it was also staging its post-Khamenei order.

A researcher in Tehran, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Media Line that “the estimated crowd is 4.5 million” and argued that “most people are totally backing up the regime.” That view reflected one interpretation of the funeral’s national significance.

For the Iranian state, the turnout was meant to demonstrate loyalty, cohesion, and defiance after months of conflict. For critics, however, the crowd size could not be separated from state mobilization, public holidays, logistical incentives, and political pressure. The funeral showed the regime’s capacity to organize society, but not necessarily a simple measure of uncontested legitimacy.

Dr. Tallha Abdulrazaq, a Middle East political analyst, told The Media Line that the funeral fit a long pattern of political theater by the Islamic Republic, from Quds Day commemorations to mass mourning ceremonies for senior commanders such as Qassem Soleimani.

The point of all this is to use Shia Islamist symbolism to energize conservative constituencies and draw parallels between modern events and formative historical episodes such as the Battle of Karbala

“The point of all this is to use Shia Islamist symbolism to energize conservative constituencies and draw parallels between modern events and formative historical episodes such as the Battle of Karbala,” Abdulrazaq said.

In his view, Khamenei’s funeral was not only an expression of public mourning but also “a kind of loyalty test,” intended to show defiance and compel public alignment with the regime after the war.

The religious structure was equally important. The wider itinerary moved through the geography of Shia authority: Tehran and Qom in Iran, Najaf and Karbala in Iraq, and back to Mashhad, in Iran. The route made the ceremony not only Iranian but transnationally Shia, linking the Islamic Republic’s political mourning to sites that carry religious weight far beyond Iran’s borders.

That dimension was also visible in foreign representation. India’s official delegation included Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, who has been described as the seniormost Shia holding public office in India, alongside Deputy Foreign Minister Pabitra Margherita. Indian opposition figures Salman Khurshid and Mehbooba Mufti were also reported as part of the delegation, giving Tehran symbolism that extended beyond formal state diplomacy.

Nudrat Naheed, an independent researcher and communications strategist specializing in international relations and geopolitical affairs, told The Media Line that the level and composition of foreign attendance were central to understanding the event.

“The funeral ceremonies in Tehran should be understood not only as a moment of national mourning but also as an important diplomatic event,” Naheed said. “State funerals often serve as informal arenas where regional and international actors signal political priorities through their level of representation and participation.”

The guest list reflected that diplomatic layer. Pakistan sent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while Pakistani army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also traveled to Tehran. Turkey was represented by Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, China by senior lawmaker He Wei, Russia by former President Dmitry Medvedev, and Taliban officials from Afghanistan were also among those reported as attending.

Pakistan’s delegation, Naheed said, carried its own regional significance.

“Pakistan’s attendance carries particular diplomatic significance given the longstanding relationship between Islamabad and Tehran,” she said. “At a time of regional uncertainty, the decision to participate reflects an effort to maintain diplomatic engagement with a neighboring state while reinforcing channels of communication on shared security and regional issues.”

Pakistan’s presence carried weight because Islamabad must balance relations with Tehran, Washington, Gulf Arab states, and its own domestic security concerns. Its attendance was less a statement of ideological alignment with Tehran than an effort to preserve access at a time when regional actors are reassessing how far Iran has been weakened and how unpredictable its next phase may be.

Abdulrazaq said the level of foreign attendance also limited Tehran’s message.

“The main thing to understand with the Qur’anic verses recited, and the unusual protocol for state visitors and nonstate guests such as Hamas and Hezbollah, is that most of these delegations were low- or mid-ranking officials,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s prime minister appeared to be among the most senior foreign officials present.

The Gulf picture was more complicated. Saudi Arabia sent a delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim al-Khuraiji, while Qatar and Oman also sent representatives. The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain did not appear among the publicly confirmed Gulf delegations. Qatar and Oman chose to preserve channels visibly; Saudi Arabia sent a lower-level but still official signal; the UAE and Bahrain stayed away from the diplomatic choreography.

Abdulaziz Alshaabani, a Saudi political analyst, told The Media Line that Riyadh’s presence should be read through the lens of statecraft, not affinity with Tehran.

“The attendance of an official delegation at the funeral should be understood as a diplomatic gesture rather than an ideological or political endorsement,” Alshaabani said. “It reflects Riyadh’s commitment to maintaining state-to-state communication, particularly during a period of heightened regional uncertainty.”

For Riyadh, attendance was part of a broader effort to prevent escalation and maintain channels opened through the Saudi-Iranian rapprochement. It was not an embrace of Iran’s ideological project or a reversal of Saudi distrust toward Tehran’s regional behavior.

Alshaabani said regional politics has also shifted from earlier periods, when sectarian identity often appeared to dominate Saudi-Iranian competition.

“Compared to the past, the Sunni and Shia division is less marked,” he said. “Today, regional politics is driven more by national interests and pragmatism than by sectarian divisions. While religious differences remain, they are no longer the primary factor shaping state relations.

“This war put the interests more in alignment between the two, but differences still remain,” Alshaabani said.

The attendance pattern reflected a region where sectarian divisions still carry symbolic force, but where state interests are increasingly managed through pragmatism. Saudi Arabia could attend without endorsing Khamenei’s legacy. Qatar and Oman could attend as mediating states. Turkey could attend while maintaining its own regional ambitions. The UAE and Bahrain could stay away without fully abandoning deescalation with Iran.

The most controversial element of the ceremonies was the reported use of Qur’anic recitations for different foreign delegations. The verse that attracted the most attention was reportedly recited as the Saudi delegation approached Khamenei’s coffin. Iran International identified it as Verse 13 of Surah Al Imran, recalling the Battle of Badr, where the Prophet Muhammad’s followers defeated a larger force.

Massimiliano d’Amore, geopolitical analyst and founder of The Red Zone, told The Media Line that the setting, timing, symbols, and guest protocol all appeared carefully calibrated.

The Tehran ceremonies function as a legitimacy operation layered onto a religious rite, and the signaling is deliberate at the level of architecture, even where individual elements remain ambiguous

“The Tehran ceremonies function as a legitimacy operation layered onto a religious rite, and the signaling is deliberate at the level of architecture, even where individual elements remain ambiguous,” d’Amore said.

For d’Amore, the choreography mattered as much as the guest list. Holding the funeral in the first 10 days of Muharram, he argued, placed Khamenei’s death inside the Shia martyrdom framework, while the visual language—including the clenched fist emblem, multilingual slogans, and the black platform used for the coffins—indicated that Tehran was addressing not only Iranians but also a wider Islamic and anti-Western audience.

“The choreography is the clearest layer,” he said, adding that the staging recast “a head of state killed in wartime as an heir to the Karbala tradition.”

The researcher in Tehran also described the verses as politically selected, saying they were “targeted verses for each delegation”: for the Saudis, a verse about “the disbelievers and the believers”; for Turkey, a verse about “those who remain idle”; for Lebanon, a verse about those “unwilling to make sacrifices”; and for Qatar, a verse about “repentance and forgiveness.”

Because the organizers have not confirmed the purpose of the selections, the exact intent remains open to interpretation. Still, the pattern gave analysts reason to read the funeral as religious diplomacy: cautious or rival states were placed under verses of warning, hesitation, or repentance, while armed allies and members of the so-called axis of resistance were associated with loyalty, sacrifice, and divine reward.

D’Amore described the pattern as “a hierarchy of alignment delivered through scripture.” Tehran, in this reading, was willing to receive states it distrusts, but it did not place them in the same symbolic category as its armed partners.

Irina Tsukerman, president of Scarab Rising, Inc. and board member of The Washington Outsider Center for Information Warfare, told The Media Line that the reported verse selections helped sort foreign guests into distinct political categories.

“The choice of verses carried the main political burden of the funeral, because Tehran assigned Arab states language of judgment, confrontation, and spiritual suspicion, then assigned its armed clients language of loyalty, sacrifice, and divine favor,” Tsukerman said.

In Tsukerman’s view, Riyadh was especially useful to Tehran because Saudi Arabia arrived in the name of restraint, diplomacy, and regional stability, while Iran used the moment to place that engagement inside its own religious and political framework.

That message was reinforced by the presence of Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and other Iran-aligned movements. They were not merely funeral guests. They represented the regional network through which Khamenei’s strategic doctrine has been projected for decades.

Abdulrazaq said Tehran’s treatment of Hamas and Hezbollah should not be read as equal. He argued that Iran still needs to display support for Hamas because it remains the main Palestinian faction outside the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority that is in active conflict with Israel. But in Abdulrazaq’s view, Tehran’s strategic confidence in Hamas has eroded since October 7, 2023, when Iran was pulled toward a wider confrontation with Israel that it had long tried to avoid.

“Hezbollah, on the other hand, has been shown far more grace from Iran,” Abdulrazaq said, describing the Lebanese group as a more direct extension of the IRGC than Hamas.

In his view, Iran is likely to consolidate its axis around Shia Islamist factions it more directly controls in Lebanon and Iraq, while also emphasizing the Houthis because of their ability to threaten shipping near the Bab el Mandeb. Hamas, he said, “may find itself left out in the cold despite the public posturing from Tehran.”

Tsukerman said the treatment of Iran-aligned armed groups differed sharply from the language directed at more cautious state delegations.

“For Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, the ceremony drew on a religious vocabulary of sacrifice, steadfastness, endurance, and reward,” she said.

The chants of “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” gave the event its declared enemies. They turned the funeral from a ritual of grief into a pledge of continued confrontation. Tehran wanted Washington to see a regime claiming that pressure had not broken its ideological confidence. It wanted Israel to see Khamenei’s death absorbed into the same martyrdom language Iran has long used to justify retaliation and sustain multiple fronts.

The presence of senior Iranian officials was also a message. D’Amore said the appearance of figures including Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander-in-chief Ahmad Vahidi, Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani, Pezeshkian, and Ghalibaf showed that a reconstituted command structure was willing to assemble publicly after the war. Reuters reported that Pezeshkian and Ghalibaf were present at the funeral prayers, while other reporting showed senior military and security figures attending.

That public assembly projected resilience, but it also showed constraint. Vahidi’s managed appearance, under visible security, suggested exposure under threat rather than fully restored confidence, d’Amore said.

The funeral’s most important absence, however, was domestic. Mojtaba Khamenei, Ali Khamenei’s son and Iran’s current supreme leader, did not appear publicly at the Tehran funeral prayers. As the ceremonies moved to Qom on Tuesday, Reuters reported that there was still no public sign of him and no released image since the war began. Three of Khamenei’s other sons—Mostafa, Meysam, and Masoud—prayed beside the coffins at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla, while Mojtaba made no public appearance.

The official explanation is plausible in light of Iran’s security environment. A public appearance by Mojtaba would have carried obvious risk after the strike that killed his father and other members of the family. But in a system built around the visual and ritual authority of the supreme leader, his inability or unwillingness to appear during the central funeral ceremonies became a signal in itself.

For d’Amore, the ceremony’s most important message came from what was not shown.

The defining signal is the absence. Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei did not attend the prayers for his own father and his wife.

“The defining signal is the absence. Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei did not attend the prayers for his own father and his wife,” he said.

He said available information does not yet make clear whether Mojtaba’s absence reflected injury, a security decision, or deliberate opacity by the regime. In each case, he said, actors dealing with Tehran must account for uncertainty around the visibility and authority of the current leader.

Abdulrazaq also said Mojtaba Khamenei’s absence was the clearest sign that the funeral exposed regime vulnerability.

“If he was as victorious as the Iranian state claims, and if he was in such good health, then he would have made an appearance in public, even through a prerecorded message broadcast on big screens,” he said. “Instead, he was totally absent from his own father’s funeral.”

Abdulrazaq said the absence undercut Tehran’s claim of a “supreme, crushing victory,” regardless of the precise reason Mojtaba did not appear.

Khamenei’s funeral therefore became both a display of power and a map of Iran’s constraints. It showed a regime still able to mobilize crowds, host foreign delegations, gather aligned armed movements, and turn religious ritual into geopolitical theater. But it also showed a system trying to manage succession under threat, project legitimacy without its current leader in public view, and use the language of martyrdom to cover a moment of strategic uncertainty.